U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz took to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday to honor the victims of the May 18, 2018, mass shooting at Santa Fe.
“One year ago, on May 18th, a deeply disturbed and deranged student committed an unspeakable act of evil which shook Santa Fe, shook Texas, and shook the entire country,” Cruz said. “It left our nation weeping.”
Ten people were killed in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, and another 13 people were injured.
Cruz used his speech to laud the victims and the families of the victims of the shooting. He called Santa Fe Independent School District police officer John Barnes, who was shot in the arm during the attack, “incredibly brave” and said Santa Fe High School student Riley Garcia was a hero for holding a door shut to help other students who were trying to escape the gunshots.
During the speech, Cruz said he planned to reintroduce two bills he said would address school safety issues across the country — the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act and the School Security Enhancement Act into Congress.
The first act is mostly focused on the issue of felons trying to purchase firearms, and includes $125 million in appropriations to improve and expand reporting to the National Criminal Instant Background Check System.
The second bill would provide grants to schools to upgrade security measures such as metal detectors and bullet-proof doors and windows.
Both bills were introduced during the 115th Congress, but did not get passed into law.
Congress has passed few, if any, dramatic changes to federal laws regarding gun control and school safety over the past two decades since the Columbine High School shootings of 1999.
In February, the House of Representatives passed two bills that would expand background checks for gun sales, and to extend the amount of time the government has to complete a background check on gun purchasers.
Although those bills passed the House with some bipartisan support, it’s unlikely they’ll get through the Republican-controlled Senate.
MORE GALVESTON CANDIDATES
Two more people — both former members of the Galveston City Council — have filed paperwork with the Galveston City Secretary’s office indicating they intend to run for seats on the council next year.
Marie Robb and Frank Maceo have named treasurers for their 2020 council campaigns, and can now begin raising money for their races.
From 2012 until 2014, Robb represented the West End on city council. She was defeated by former Councilwoman Carolyn Sunseri after a single term.
Maceo represented District 3, the city’s downtown and East End district, from 2016 to 2018. He was narrowly defeated last year by incumbent Councilman David Collins.
NOTEBOOK
Late in the night of May 8, state Rep. Mayes Middleton postponed a vote on House Bill 4416, which would have increased the threshold that political parties must meet to automatically appear on statewide election ballots. ... The bill was opposed by Libertarian groups, who said that Middleton was attempting to keep third parties out of Texas races. ... There are 11 days remaining in the Texas Legislative session.
(2) comments
Glad to see Rep. Middleton pulling this one back. As they say in the lege, this is a “bad ole bill.”
Me, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.