The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department recently won an $18,000 grant from Firehouse Subs, which will fund replacement gear for some of its firefighters.
The department will use the grant to purchase eight sets of personal protective equipment, which includes the special pants and coats that firefighters wear when responding to a call.
“It’s critically important to make sure the volunteer firefighters who arrive on a scene already have the right equipment and protective gear," said Marc Faber, battalion chief of the department. "We’re grateful to Firehouse Subs for their generosity.”
The new gear is scheduled to arrive in October.
— Angela Wilson
