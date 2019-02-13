Four months after the sitting judge of Galveston’s 405th District Court was elected to state-wide office, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named his choice of her successor.
Abbott on Wednesday named Friendswood attorney Jared Robinson to the position. Robinson is a partner at Galveston law firm Jones Robinson LLP and is a former assistant district attorney at the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
On his firm’s website, Robinson said he was previously the county’s chief felony prosecutor. He left the district attorney’s office in 2013.
A U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, Robinson has acted as the staff defense attorney for Galveston County’s Veterans Treatment Court.
Robinson’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate, which had not scheduled a hearing for his nomination as of Wednesday afternoon.
If he’s confirmed, Robinson would fill the position left vacant by Michelle Slaughter, who was elected to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in November.
Slaughter’s term was not set to expire until Dec. 31, 2020. She was first elected to the district court position in 2012.
Robinson did not return a phone call from The Daily News on Wednesday.
BORDER WALL VOTE
Congress is scheduled to vote on the border security deal that’s meant to avert another government shutdown. Democrats have said they plan to support the bill with “an overwhelming majority,” and President Donald Trump has sent signals — although has not outright guaranteed — he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.
The proposed bill does not include the $5.7 billion Trump has demanded to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which he had asked for before the government shutdown last December.
Like Trump, Texas’ Republican Senators have had little nice to say about the border deal. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called the compromise “thin gruel,” while U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz filed his own solution to building a wall: proposing that the recently convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pay for it.
Cruz’s Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order, or EL CHAPO Act, would divert money seized from Guzman, and use it for border security, including building the wall.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber on Wednesday said that he was waiting to see the final text of the legislation before deciding how to vote on it. The bill should fund a border wall to the fullest extent possible, he said.
“We want to make sure the government is open, and the border is closed to illegal immigration,” he said. “So long as the bill does this in a ressponsible manner, I could be in.”
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber used his time at a hearing at a House Science, Space and Technology Committee Hearing on the state of climate science, to question experts on climate change about keeping the cost of air conditioning down — and whether making more energy efficiency regulations would hurt businesses and consumers. ... “Let me understand,” tweeted Weber. “Certain D’s (some of who believe the world could end in 12 years) think that we must go to all green energy, regardless of the cost. Apparently they think ‘the sky’s the limit!’ No wait, even the sky is off limit as in airplanes.” ... Friday is the last day for candidates to file for a place on the May 4 local election ballot. ... There are 79 days until Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.