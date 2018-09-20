GALVESTON
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch say an experimental vaccine against the Zika virus might be used to treat the aggressive form of brain cancer that killed former U.S. Sen. John McCain.
In laboratory trials, mice infected with the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma that received Zika virus vaccine injections demonstrated smaller tumors and lived as many as 30 days longer than their counterparts, according to the study.
“It is something that could be added on to current therapy,” lead investigator Pei-Yong Shi said. “We think this might have the potential for cure.”
Zika virus can cause fetal microcephaly, the condition of an underdeveloped brain and smaller head in infants. Shi and the other researchers saw a connection between the virus’ debilitating effects and a treatment for glioblastoma.
“Zika virus can selectively infect those cancer stem cells and then cure it,” Shi, a professor of biochemistry and microbiology, said. “And that might be able to form a potential therapy.”
Shi envisions this proposed treatment be used in conjunction with others, such as surgery and chemotherapy, but hopes eventually the research leads to a cure, he said.
Because of its high recurrence rate, glioblastoma is considered untreatable, Shi said.
Now, Shi wants to move ahead with human trials, once funding and proper equipment are secured, he said.
While no Zika vaccine is yet available to the public, various stages of trials and development are underway to evaluate the treatment, according to reports from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“We’ve shown this vaccine is very safe in the monkeys,” Shi said. “Right now, this vaccine is transitioning to human clinical trials in Brazil.”
Shi hopes that in a few years the Zika vaccine can be used for glioblastoma treatment, he said.
Shi also wants to further study how the Zika virus works.
“We want to find out why Zika virus is so unique,” Shi said. “This is very fundamental knowledge that we have to have.”
He hopes this research will help scientists find a way to train the Zika virus vaccine to attack cancer cells more selectively.
Now, the University of Texas Medical Branch team plans to collaborate with other researchers across the country and the globe, Shi said.
