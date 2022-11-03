GALVESTON
The number of people on Galveston Island will grow exponentially this weekend when thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts roll over the causeway for what's billed as the largest such event in the United States.
They'll be greeted by an expanded law enforcement presence, a local task force dedicated to policing drunk driving, messages from the event promoter urging safe behavior, officers patrolling bars and other drinking establishments and state police overhead in airplanes, officials said.
Lone Star Rally, the largest four-day event of its kind, attracts an estimated 500,000 riders and spectators from all over the country. In years past, the event has been marred by deaths and serious injuries because of vehicle crashes, and this event gets under way after a series of deaths police allege were caused by impaired drivers.
Galveston police will be assisted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, county constables, Department of Public Safety troopers and officers from other area police departments, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
The Department of Public Safety will have SWAT teams on standby in case anything major occurs, he said.
And the University of Texas Medical Branch was preparing for increased admissions, a spokeswoman said.
The four-day rally, which features concerts, vendors and exhibits, is concentrated mainly in the city's historic downtown and along Seawall Boulevard.
Streets including 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th between Mechanic Street and Harborside Drive will be closed for four days to accommodate vendors.
The Strand from 18th Street to 25th Street will be open to only motorcycle traffic during the event.
“We were lucky to have no fatalities during last year’s Lone Star Rally and hope for the same this year,” Balli said. “This is not always the case, so we ask that drivers check their blind spots and look out for motorcycles.”
Impaired driving has been matter of keen interest in Galveston after seven people died in crashes occurring over less than a month.
An Aug. 6 crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people and led Galveston police to form a special DWI task force.
On Aug. 13, a local man riding a scooter was killed by what police allege was a drunk driver.
On Sept. 2, a man who had been released that day from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again, struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died Sept. 17.
During the rally, law officers will walk through bars and other businesses to ensure nobody is being over-served and that no alcohol-related violence is occurring, Balli said. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents also would be on standby, he said.
“Our businesses and bartenders are very good at monitoring customers and cutting them off, if need be,” Balli said. “The TABC Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies will be on standby in case any alcohol-related incidents occur."
Officials were urging people to have a plan other than driving if they were drinking alcohol, Balli said.
“Get a cab," Bali said. "Use a rideshare; ride the trolley, and if all else fails, ask a police officer for assistance in getting you home safely.”
Drivers also are asked to slow down and be cautious, Balli said.
CITY EFFORTS
One trouble spot cyclists previously have run into is the trolley tracks that run through Galveston's downtown, along 25th Street to Seawall Boulevard and east along it to 21st Street.
“Because of the expected rain early Saturday morning, we will barracade the tracks to keep motorcyclists safe,” Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
In addition to the increased police presence, the Department of Public Safety will conduct aerial patrols to monitor the crowds and ensure roads are kept safe, Maxwell said. Traffic enforcement also will be conducted by local law enforcement.
“We will have many visitors to the city who are unfamiliar with the roads,” Maxwell said.
“We are asking everybody to be patient with the traffic and cautious of motorcycles. We want to have a safe and fun weekend for all visitors and citizens.”
PROMOTER'S EFFORTS
Event organizers will make regular announcements to remind visitors to refrain from drinking and driving and keep their alcohol consumption under control, officials said.
“The Lone Star Rally is in full support of the city’s zero tolerance policy,” RoShelle Salinas, an event organizer, said.
“We encourage all visitors to put safety first and find other means of transportation if they have been drinking. We will be offering assistance to anybody in need to ensure their safety as well.
“Listen for zero tolerance reminders made at the stage and anyone can contact our security in yellow hats for help with an Uber or a taxi.”
MEDICAL ADVISORY
The University of Texas Medical Branch was preparing for an uptick in hospital admissions, a spokeswoman said.
“We will typically see an increased number of injuries during the event,” medical branch spokesperson Dizhi Marlow said. “We caution against drunk driving and to prepare for the weather and drive safe.”
