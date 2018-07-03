TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center hopes this holiday week brings freedom for the cats and dogs that are quickly filling the center’s Texas City shelter.
The recent influx of cats and dogs at the shelter is happening at a rate that hasn’t been seen in four or five years, center Director Amber Adams said.
“We’re not over capacity, but we’re definitely right at it,” Adams said.
Without a sign the numbers will go down soon, the shelter is in desperate need for people to adopt or foster animals to relieve some of the burden, Adams said.
“We wanted to send out a plea to the community that we’re taking in more animals than a normal average month,” she said. The numbers first spiked in May, and then jumped again in June, she said.
The shelter is planning to offer reduced adoption fees from Thursday to Saturday, Adams said. Animals that have been in the shelter more than 30 days or more are available at reduced prices. So are black cats and dogs, which tend to be harder to adopt out, Adams said.
Spring is normally the boom season for kittens and puppies, Adams said. She didn’t know why this year has seemed to result in more animals being brought in than previous years.
Animals being brought in this year include strays found in the wild and ones brought into the shelter by overwhelmed owners, she said.
She put some of the blame on the overcrowding on pet owners’ failure to spay and neuter their pets.
“We wonder why the animals keep coming and why we can’t get the animals spayed and neutered,” she said.
The shelter does sterilize animals it adopts out, and can connect pet owners to groups that offer spay and neutering at reduced prices, Adams said.
The animal resource center serves unincorporated parts of Galveston County, as well as Texas City, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, La Marque, Hitchcock and Kemah.
