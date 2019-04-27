Mattie B.J. Peters, left, a graduate of Lincoln High School, and Lorena Haymon Martin, right, who went to La Marque High School, join other volunteers to clean up the old Lincoln High School Auditorium in the 6000 block of Carver Avenue in Texas City on Saturday, April 27, 2019. It was the first community event the African American Historic Preservation Committee held in their effort to save and restore the old auditorium, which is the only remaining structure from Lincoln High School and Woodland Elementary School, both African American schools before integration in the 1970s. The volunteers, including alumni from Lincoln, La Marque and Texas City schools, cleared brush, raked leaves and mowed the field surrounding the building.
