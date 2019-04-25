TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Bay Foundation on Thursday received $2.3 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore marshes in Galveston County.
The money comes from a fund generated by penalties from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, according to the bay foundation.
The money will be used to complete a marsh project in Dollar Bay and Moses Lake area that started in 2002. The project has included the construction of breakwaters and planting of seagrasses, which the foundation said help protect and restore the marshland and promotes oyster growth.
The money will be used to restore 72 acres of marshland, according to the foundation. — John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.