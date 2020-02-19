University of Texas Medical Branch physical therapy students Tram Nguyen and Cynthia Perez, right, perform an evaluation on patient Tiburcio Perez at the St. Vincent’s House Clinic in Galveston on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The Sealy & Smith Foundation is giving more than $1.45 million to the medical branch to use for the clinic.
University of Texas Medical Branch interim president Dr. Ben Raimer speaks Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, about what the $1.45 million donation made by the Sealy & Smith Foundation will help the medical branch accomplish.
John Kelso, a member of the Sealy & Smith Foundation board of directors, said the foundation was pleased to help the St. Vincent’s House Clinic and the Teen Health Clinics provide a better quality of care.
University of Texas Medical Branch student Nadia Bayoumi takes inventory of blood pressure cuffs at the St. Vincent's House Clinic in Galveston on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
University of Texas Medical Branch student Jacob Moran, the student director at the St. Vincent's House Clinic, speaks Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, about how the Sealy & Smith Foundation donation.
A gift of $1.45 million from the Sealy & Smith Foundation to the University of Texas Medical Branch will improve quality of medical care for patients at St. Vincent’s House clinics run by students and staff of the medical branch, officials said.
The grant makes it possible for St. Vincent’s student clinics, as well as five Teen Health Clinics in Galveston public schools, to become part of the medical branch’s Epic electronic records system and will provide much-needed equipment and supplies to St. Vincent’s, representatives of Sealy & Smith, St. Vincent’s House and the medical branch said at Wednesday’s announcement.
