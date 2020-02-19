A gift of $1.45 million from the Sealy & Smith Foundation to the University of Texas Medical Branch will improve quality of medical care for patients at St. Vincent’s House clinics run by students and staff of the medical branch, officials said.

The grant makes it possible for St. Vincent’s student clinics, as well as five Teen Health Clinics in Galveston public schools, to become part of the medical branch’s Epic electronic records system and will provide much-needed equipment and supplies to St. Vincent’s, representatives of Sealy & Smith, St. Vincent’s House and the medical branch said at Wednesday’s announcement.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

