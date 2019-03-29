SANTA FE
The family of a girl who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a local veterinarian is suing him and his businesses, seeking more than $100,000 in damages.
Houston attorney Samantha Martinez and Sugar Land attorney Daniel Cratty filed the lawsuit on behalf of one of the girls and her parents, called Jane, John and Jenny Doe, in the complaint filed late Thursday in the 405th District Court against Todd Glover, Animal Hospital of Santa Fe, Glover Veterinary Services PLLC and Planned Pethood & Petiatric Clinic.
The defendants have not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
“This lawsuit seeks to hold Dr. Glover and his business entities he is affiliated with accountable not only for his assault, but also for the lack of safety measures taken to ensure the powerful drugs used in animal clinics not fall into the hands of people like Todd Glover,” Martinez said.
Glover, 37, of Hitchcock, has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish in Louisiana, court records show.
Aside from the charges, little information had been publicly released before Thursday about what, exactly, Glover is accused of doing.
Glover is charged in connection with the sexual assault of two underage girls, Martinez said. The family of one of those girls is behind the lawsuit.
“We believe the evidence will support a finding that the girls were drugged prior to their assaults, with medications stored in Glover’s businesses,” Martinez said.
Glover on Dec. 1 gave drinks to Jenny Doe and two other minors that contained medication, incapacitating them, the lawsuit asserts.
“Upon information and belief, this medication was purchased, controlled and stored by some or all of the company defendants,” the lawsuit asserts.
Once the minor girls were incapacitated and unconscious, Glover sexually assaulted them, the lawsuit asserts.
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested Glover on Dec. 26 at a Hitchcock residence at the request of the Coushatta Tribal Police Department. Glover was briefly held in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice before he waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken to Louisiana, his attorney said.
Glover was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Dec. 28, where he stayed through the holidays until a judge gave him a bond during a short court appearance, court officials said. Glover was then released from jail on $90,000 bond, records show.
“Sexual assault victims are too often treated with skepticism and ostracism when they report the crimes,” Martinez said. “It took a tremendous amount of courage for these victims to come forward.”
In the months since Glover’s initial arrest, the case against him has expanded as state authorities have investigated his businesses in the county.
Officials with board of Veterinarian Medical Examiners confirmed March 14 an ongoing investigation into Glover, but declined to provide additional details.
While officials with the state licensing board had little to say about the raid, they did suspend Glover’s veterinary license in late January, according to a Jan. 29 suspension order provided to The Daily News.
The board found that Glover was arrested in December and charged in Louisiana, according to the order. Then, on Jan. 15 and 16, investigators inspected two facilities Glover owns, including The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe and Planned Pethood and Petiatric Clinic and Animal Hospital in League City.
“The inspection revealed that respondent’s controlled substance records did not contain required information, including dates of acquisition and quantity purchased,” the order said.
Glover’s records did not have accurate balances for ketamine, tramadol and diazepam, according to the order.
Ketamine is an anesthetic used in veterinary medicine and sometimes misused as a date-rape drug, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Tramadol is an opiate narcotic used to treat pain and diazepam is a generic name for Valium, according to U.S. National Library of Medicine.
“Respondent permitted an employee with a previous controlled substance-related criminal conviction to access respondent’s controlled substances,” the order asserted.
Glover also repeatedly prescribed Adderall, an addictive stimulant, to his own and employees’ animals when it wasn’t therapeutically indicated, the order said.
“Respondent’s continued practice of veterinary medicine constitutes a continuing of imminent threat to the public welfare,” the order concluded.
