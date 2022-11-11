HITCHCOCK
The city of Hitchcock has launched $3.6 million project to replace outdated and broken water meters, a move officials said would save money over the long run and better help monitor leaks.
The upgrades would save the city more than $15 million over the next 15 years and allow it to invest in more infrastructure projects, officials said.
The city approved the project Nov. 3, and just recently began replacing old water meters with the ultrasonic versions that have no moving parts to malfunction, Leroy Thomas, director of public works, said.
It became clear the existing water meter system was flawed after a study found more than half of the 2,700 meters in the city were inaccurate or not working at all, Thomas said.
The new system is being financed through an Energy Savings Performance Contract, which enables public entities to pay for efficiency improvements within their existing operations budget without raising taxes, according to the city.
Energy Savings Performance Contracting is a budget-neutral approach to make building improvements that reduce energy and water use and increase operational efficiency, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Energy savings performance contracting is a method of finance that allows a facility — or a city in this case — in this case to make energy-saving improvements within an existing budget by paying for them with money saved through reduced utility expenditures. Cities make no up-front investments and instead finance projects through guaranteed annual energy savings.
Project costs are financed and repaid with the savings generated from installing new, modern and efficient technology and equipment, according to the city.
Upgrading the water meters would save the city a minimum of about $1.12 million each year throughout the 15-year contract period, officials said.
Those savings would allow the city to invest more money in its utility infrastructure and bring more utilities up to code, Thomas said.
The city began replacing water meters Monday and intends to replace all of them, officials said.
More than 107 had been replaced so far, Marie Gilles, city manager said.
The city expects to finish the project in late April, Thomas said.
“This project is going to help the city tremendously,” he said. “It’s going to cut down on the workload, but more so for the customer.”
The new system comes with an online portal that allows consumers to view statistics on their water usage.
The technology will enable the city to automate water meter readings, detect potential leaks, transmit water consumption data in real-time and streamline customer billing. The system uses cellular technology to capture water meter data.
“In rainy or dry conditions, the ability to monitor water use closely and precisely will give customers and the city the tools they need to manage and conserve water use wisely,” Gilles said.
The city selected Performance Services Inc. in July to provide the smart water meters.
