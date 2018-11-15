GALVESTON
After years of pushback from residents, nonprofit conservationist organization Artist Boat will be forced to move headquarters next month after a Thursday vote by the city council booted it off its Avenue O location.
Property owner Clay Conrad has for months been seeking a zoning overlay called a planned unit development to allow continued use of the Artist Boat tenant.
Neighbors opposing the planned unit development at Thursday’s meeting wore shirts with the statement “No PUD.”
Those neighbors were worried about kayak storage on the property and setting a precedent of allowing nonresidential properties in the neighborhood, they said.
Such significant resident opposition to Conrad’s request triggered a rare six-vote supermajority requirement to approve the zoning overlay. The supermajority is triggered when a certain percentage of residents in a 200-foot radius of the property requesting the overlay respond to city notices unfavorably.
Five city council members supported the proposal. District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly and Mayor Jim Yarbrough voted in opposition to the special zoning district.
“We’re customizing this to a particular tenant and I feel like it’s not good public policy to customize your rules to a particular tenant,” Yarbrough said.
Now, Artist Boat has until Dec. 31 to leave the property. This deadline came from the city council’s October meeting, when the council set that date to pull the permit Artist Boat currently operates under.
This permit was awarded in 2002 to a previous owner.
Yarbrough would be willing to bring an extension before the city council, if Artist Boat needed more time to find a place to operate, he said.
Neighbors’ concerns were primarily with increased parking and with storage of kayaks on-site at the 2600 block of Avenue O location. But those at Thursday’s meeting also worried approval would open the door to future encroachment of non-residential uses.
“The previous owners of this address lived there,” resident Carol Cowan said. “To allow this PUD would set one of the most sinister precedents this city has ever seen.”
After Thursday’s vote, Conrad is free to use his property for residential purposes or to seek a different use through a different zoning overlay, City Attorney Donald Glywasky said. Conrad could submit such an application before the Dec. 31 permit expiration date, he said.
“Were an application pending before planning commission, I think it would be less than gentlemanly to apply any type of enforcement action,” Glywasky said.
Artist Boat, which has a mission of protecting the Gulf Coast through land conservation and educational initiatives, has had its headquarters at the Avenue O property since 2014 and in the area since 2005, Executive Director Karla Klay said Thursday.
“Artist Boat’s headquarters is four blocks from our previous headquarters,” Klay said. “We do a tremendous amount of work that benefits Galveston.”
The situation boiled down to a case of not-in-my-backyard, Artist Boat Board President Douglas Little said.
“Well, we have to be in somebody’s backyard and we’ve tried to be good neighbors,” Little said.
Thursday’s vote rejects a compromise proposed by District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, which would have allowed Artist Boat to remain at its property but prohibit the storage of kayaks and limit uses to ecological and artistic pursuits.
Bly, who lives across from the Avenue O property, doesn’t think the nonprofit has been compliant under the previous permit, she said.
“It’s a whole different thing when the neighbors, the residency, the people who have invested their money and time is against something,” Bly said.
Now, Conrad and Artist Boat will need to go back to the drawing board, Conrad’s lawyer Marc Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.