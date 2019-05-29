GALVESTON
While tourists visiting the beaches drive sales at local stores, they also can cause headaches for seawall businesses and their paying customers by parking in private lots.
It’s an issue island businesses have to face with each summer season, said Tom Hearring, store manager at grocery store Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd.
Customers often complain to Kroger management about parking spaces filled by beachgoers, Hearring said. But while it’s been going on for years, Kroger and other island businesses along the seawall have yet to find a diplomatic solution.
“We’ve known it’s happened in this store for a long time,” Hearring said. “The problem is a way to enforce it.”
Hearring knows when some of the cars in the Kroger parking lot have been there for several hours, he said.
The car’s owner may have shopped at the grocery store, or not, but either way, a car left in the lot for hours at a time takes up space for others trying to shop, Hearring said.
“The spaces get all filled up, so we can’t fulfill the needs of our normal customers who live on the island,” Hearring said.
From the Friday through the Monday of Memorial Day weekend, more than 206,000 cars entered Galveston Island either over the causeway or by the ferry, according to city data.
With that many people on the island, finding places for them all to park can be a challenge, said Dennis Byrd, owner of popular seawall restaurant, The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd.
“We oftentimes will have a guest that comes in and dines with us but then goes to the beach, so you get put in this very difficult situation,” Byrd said.
The Spot could tow cars, but it’s difficult to confirm whether a car belongs to a customer or a beachgoer, Byrd said.
One year, the company did post an employee in the parking lot to tell people unloading beach gear they needed to park somewhere else, but that’s an added expense for the business, Byrd said.
Byrd is certain that a full parking lots turns away customers from his restaurant, he said.
It’s also a problem faced by properties owned by Landry’s Inc, said Paul Schultz, the company vice president of hospitality.
The Houston-based company owns the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., and several other seawall properties.
“Our properties along Seawall Boulevard are continually challenged with beachgoers parking in our lots,” Schultz said.
The company encourages people instead to use paid parking on Seawall Boulevard, the proceeds of which pay for lights, landscaping and bathrooms on the seawall, Schultz said.
In the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year, charged seawall parking brought in $828,101, according to city records.
The parking lot at Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd., is small, so employees can always tell when a car’s been parked there for several hours, Manager Chester Gomez said.
“I’d rather just warn them and maybe they leave,” Gomez said. “If they don’t leave, I’ve got other things to do. It’s almost not worth it.”
The problem might get worse next year, when seawall parking is set to increase from $1 an hour to $2 an hour, which voters approved in a May 4 vote, Hearring said.
The island Kroger usually has privately-hired officers patrolling the parking lot, Hearring said.
On holiday weekends, the store employs extra officers to tell people obviously taking beach gear out of their cars that they should park elsewhere, Hearring said.
The store does have signs warning that non-customers will be towed, but it’s sometimes hard to identify beachgoers’ cars, Hearring said.
“Towing someone on their vacation is not the right thing to do,” Hearring said. “I would have a hard time doing that.”
