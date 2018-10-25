DICKINSON
Homeowners working to repair damaged homes post-Hurricane Harvey can get some tips on avoiding rip-offs at a free Saturday seminar at the Dickinson Public Library.
“Protecting Yourself Against Home Repair Fraud and Scams” is the brain-child of Phae Moore, founder and executive director of the Atlanta-based nonprofit National Alliance Against Home Repair Fraud. Moore said Dickinson was pin-pointed by her agency and the event sponsor, the American Red Cross, to keep people already hard-hit from being victimized twice.
“We want people to come regardless of where they are in their project, whether they’ve already signed a contract, are having problems with the contractor or don’t know where to start,” Moore said.
In her experience as a paralegal and home repair expert, and spurred by her grandmother being ripped off by an unethical contractor to the tune of $7,000, Moore said the number of fraudulent contractors out there, especially immediately following a major disaster, is breathtaking.
“They prey on people because they know they’re in a vulnerable state,” she said. “Here are people who’ve gone through this devastating experience. They’re not expecting to be taken advantage of.”
Unfortunately, many homeowners are victimized. Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said that 14 months after Harvey, although her office has only received a few calls specifically reporting fraudulent contractors, several reputable contractors in town have told her they are taking on “a lot of jobs fixing construction problems where there was shoddy work done.”
In those cases, the homeowner sucks up the cost of the shoddy work as well as the cost to have it redone, often with little possibility of legal recourse, experts said.
Houston lawyer Elliott Klein, who will be on hand at Saturday’s workshop, said that in Texas one of the biggest problems is that contractors are not regulated or required to be licensed by the state. Basically, anyone can put the name of a company on the side of a truck and say they’re qualified to repair a home.
“When you have a disaster with thousands and thousands of homes affected it almost invites fraud because the demand for work is greater than the number of people available to do it,” Klein said.
Though things have stabilized somewhat since Hurricane Harvey, the problem a year out becomes discovering shoddy work done by sub-standard contractors. Harvey made landfall over Texas in August 2017. The storm damaged as many as 20,000 homes in Galveston County.
Moore said many people are reluctant to come forward and admit they’ve been defrauded.
“Most seniors who are ripped off don’t report it because they don’t want it to look as though they can’t take care of themselves,” she said. “Some people who speak a language other than English don’t come forward because they don’t want to draw attention to themselves, and upscale homeowners don’t come forward because they don’t want to look stupid.”
The workshop will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., is free and open to the public and is designed to teach homeowners what to look for, how to select a contractor, how and when to pay and not to pay and how to recognize and avoid fraudulent deals.
Questions can be directed to Moore at 404-902-6100.
