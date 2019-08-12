LEAGUE CITY
Crews this week will close lanes along state Highway 3 in town as they begin work on an overlay project that could last 60 days, officials have announced.
The Texas Department of Transportation is supervising a roadway project between Walker Street to state Highway 96 on state Highway 3 that will include repairing base and adding a seal coat, making pavement markings and updating traffic signals along the route, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Crews will install a new vehicle detection system at state Highway 96 and a new traffic signal system at Walker Street, including a mast arm to improve aesthetics, Greer Osborne said.
Crews also will create longer turn bays on the north and south sides of state Highway 3 at state Highway 96, Greer Osborne said.
The project will cause initial single-lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday night on state Highway 3 between Walker Street and state Highway 96, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
The project could last up to 60 days, Greer Osborne said.
