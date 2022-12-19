Governments, businesses and residents across Galveston County were preparing Monday for a major freeze to arrive this week, dropping temperatures into the 20s and high teens for hours.
Looming over the forecast is the specter the disastrous February 2021 freeze that stunned the state’s power grid, killed scores of people and caused billions of dollars in property damage.
Temperatures in the county are expected to plummet 40 degrees from highs of about 60 during the day Thursday, to lows of about 20 Thursday night when a wave of air from Siberia blows in, said Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office.
The bright spot is that this cold snap shouldn’t last as long as the 2021 freeze and isn’t expected to bring freezing rain or snow, forecasters said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday it had taken steps to prevent the 2021 blackouts that left Texans freezing in the dark and were responsible for deaths and property damage.
“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said. “As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable. We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”
Still, local governments were stationing generators and planning to open warming stations and residents were stocking up on material to winterize their homes.
DANGEROUSLY LOW
“We will see a period of extreme cold, low wind chills, starting Thursday afternoon and night with sub-freezing temperatures continuing for a long duration,” said Dan Reilly, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “If the forecast holds, minimum temps would be similar to 2021.
“The combination of winds and low temperatures will create dangerously low wind chills,” Reilly said, warning of an increased danger of hypothermia.
The strong winds could cause scattered power outages and temperatures in the county will remain below freezing from Thursday night to Saturday, Reilly said.
CenterPoint Energy, which manages the wires, poles and other delivery equipment for much of the county, said it had since earlier this year been upgrading equipment in effort to improve reliability and reduce unplanned outages, officials said in a written statement.
“With an arctic front forecasted to affect the area later this week and into the weekend, CenterPoint Energy has made preparations for potential impacts on our electricity and natural gas systems,” according to the statement.
The company will have line crews and resources available to restore service if it’s knocked out by the cold front, officials said.
THE LAST TIME
During the hard freeze of 2021, electricity consumers across the state and county were without power for days.
An estimated 246 people, including 10 in Galveston County, died from hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, fire-related injuries and failed medical equipment during the freeze and lingering blackout, according to The Texas Department of Health Services.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas was heavily criticized for the failure to maintain the grid that supplies most Texans with power.
The long blackouts came when ERCOT, which oversees a grid supplying about 24 million power customers — about 90 percent of the market — ordered suppliers to cut their demand on the system by thousands of megawatts to prevent a total system failure.
That would not happen this time, officials said Friday.
“Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power,” ERCOT officials said in a statement released Friday.
ERCOT officials said they had made seven improvements to avoid the same mishaps that occurred in 2021.
• Electric generation units and transmission facilities had been weatherize and inspected by ERCOT.
• Additional sources of fuel had been stationed onsite for generators.
• ERCOT had worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.
• A new “Fast Frequency Response Service” provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.
• ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed.
• A “Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map” was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.
• Communications among agencies through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Energy Reliability Council had been improved.
Even with the promises from ERCOT, people Monday were crowding hardware stores in search of winterizing material.
There has been an increased pressure from all the stores regarding the freeze, Mark Bassett owner of Chalmers Hardware store said.
Chalmers Hardware store in Galveston ran out of pipe insulation Monday morning, Bassett said.
The store set a limit on how much one person could buy, Bassett said.
Cities also were preparing for the freeze.
League City was staging generators in case of power outages and making other preparations for the freeze since last week, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne, said.
City facilities will be closed during the weekend because of the holidays, but are in place to open a warming station if it’s needed, Osborne said.
Galveston will open a warming station at McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“Right now, we’re asking that residents prepare their homes by insulating any exposed pipes and covering their plants,” Barnett said. “People should bring in pets and be prepared to check in on vulnerable neighbors or loved ones, making sure they have blankets and necessary medications available.”
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department will be working intensively during the freeze with all shifts filled in during the weekend, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
