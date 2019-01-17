LEAGUE CITY
When Dustin Schubert looks out over the city’s historic downtown, he sees the future.
Soon there will be more trees in the park, smooth new concrete streets will replace old asphalt, and trails will go in for people traveling without cars, Schubert, a senior project manager for the city, said.
Soon, the old downtown will begin to look different, better, he said.
City leaders envision all of the changes as part of a long-brewing $10 million revitalization plan meant to create a community gathering spot, preserve the city’s history and, perhaps most crucially, increase revenue to businesses and city activities downtown.
“One priority that came about three or four years ago is that we needed to invest more in what we call our core downtown area,” City Manager John Baumgartner said. “We’ve been working with the community about how to make it more appealing and the heart of the community.”
After years simmering on a back burner, and grounded after Hurricane Harvey hit the region in 2017, the project’s first phase could soon begin, Baumgartner said.
Administrators will present a $1.05 million contract to reconstruct Park Avenue to the city council during a February meeting, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Construction on that phase of the downtown revitalization should then begin about March and last between four and six months, Baumgartner said.
As part of that reconstruction, crews would add 550 feet of storm sewer, replace asphalt pavement with concrete and add on-street parking, sidewalks, park benches, street lighting and trees, officials said.
As the city prepares for the first phase of a multiphase project, several business owners on Thursday said they didn’t know about the revitalization plan and weren’t sure whether it would help them.
Hurricane Harvey, which caused severe flooding in the city, put many plans for downtown on hold, one business owner said.
Baumgartner acknowledged that storms and other issues had pushed back the plan.
The original timeline called for the plan to be finished in January 2017, Baumgartner said.
“It’s taken much longer than anticipated,” he said. “Part of it is we don’t want to get out and start work not owning the utilities. We want to be ready to go when we start and complete the projects.”
Residents identified developing downtown as one of the top three priorities in a 2015 roadmap for League City’s future. The initial revitalization plan called for enhancing Main Street from state Highway 3 to Park Avenue and improving the area along Park Avenue to Iowa, but the biggest change could be to League Park.
Crews will add additional trees to western parts of the park and build more parking space near the north side, Schubert said.
City officials aren’t yet sure how long it would take before the entire project is complete, but see the Park Avenue reconstruction as a good test, they said.
“We want residents to see, feel, touch it and see how it impacts them,” Baumgartner said.
City officials also are near being ready to do work on the park itself, but some of the other aspects of the revitalization plan could take time, Baumgartner said.
