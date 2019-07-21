LEAGUE CITY
The Dr. Ned and Fay Dudney Clear Creek Nature Center will temporarily close Monday and Tuesday as crews begin work on a project to recreate a coastal prairie that could take years, city officials have announced.
The 148-acre nature center in League City once was an extensive coastal prairie, but an invasive species of tree, called the Chinese tallow, has since taken over and choked out native grasses, habitat for a whole host of wildlife.
But beginning Monday, city crews with the help of officials from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will begin clearing the trees, a process that will initially take about 90 days, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The Chinese tallow tree is a fast-growing weedy tree with milky sap that can grow to be about 30 feet, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. The plant was first introduced from China as an ornamental plant.
Once crews have removed enough of the trees, they will clear the land and seed it with a native coastal prairie blend, Greer Osborne said. The complete process could take several years.
The eventual goal is to recreate an 11.2-acre coastal prairie that once existed on the land in the nature center, Greer Osborne said.
Ned and Fay Dudney were advocates for nature and were fond of the cranes that roamed the marshlands.
Ned Dudney, who died in 2010, tried to limit development in an area that the cranes frequented, The Daily News reported at the time.
In 2010, the city renamed the Clear Creek Nature Park, 1220 Egret Bay Blvd., the Dr. Ned and Fay Dudney Clear Creek Nature Park to honor the couple’s commitment to nature.
