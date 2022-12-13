Karen Engle officially was named superintendent of schools for the Clear Creek ISD, putting her in charge of the largest district in the county.

The board on Monday unanimously approved Engle for the position after having named her the lone finalist in November. 

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Craig Mason

Love that they chose a home grown candidate with some skin in the game in CCISD.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription