Galveston County's largest school district hires new superintendent By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Dec 13, 2022 9 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Karen Engle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen Engle officially was named superintendent of schools for the Clear Creek ISD, putting her in charge of the largest district in the county.The board on Monday unanimously approved Engle for the position after having named her the lone finalist in November. By law, the name of the lone finalist must be public for a minimum of 21 days before a hire is official, according to the school district.Engle, a longtime district employee, replaces superintendent Eric Williams, who in July announced he would voluntarily step down from his position, citing family illness.The district didn't immediately disclose Engle's salary as superintendent of schools because the contract wasn't finalized, officials said Tuesday.Williams’ base salary for the 2022-2023 school year was $327,791, according to the district.Williams, who stepped down July 11, received $199,720 in severance under terms of an early retirement agreement with the district.Engle is a former assistant superintendent of secondary education who retired in 2021 as interim superintendent.Engle has served as assistant principal, elementary and high school principal and assistant superintendent of secondary education in the school district in the past.Clear Creek ISD has about 41,000 students across 45 campuses. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Craig Mason Dec 13, 2022 8:12pm Love that they chose a home grown candidate with some skin in the game in CCISD.  (1) comment
Love that they chose a home grown candidate with some skin in the game in CCISD.
