GALVESTON
A Galveston man was charged with assault Tuesday after being accused of threatening a woman with a BB gun during a fight over spilled milk, police said.
Jospeh Sendejas, 29, of Galveston, was charged with a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Just before 3 a.m., police were called to home in the 7200 block of Heards Lane, where a woman told officers she had slapped Sendejas because he had fallen asleep and spilled milk on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sendejas began yelling at the woman, tearing up her belongings and placed a black and silver handgun to her head, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Sendejas and determined the gun was an air pistol designed to look like a real handgun, according to the affidavit.
Sendejas was held on $60,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday evening, according to court records.
