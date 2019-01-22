The owners of five Sonic Drive-In fast-food franchises in Galveston and Brazoria counties claim their insurance companies didn’t cover the damage Hurricane Harvey caused to their restaurants, and now they’re suing for more than $100,000.
The lawsuit, filed last week by Dickinson SDI, Kemah SDI, Broadway West SDI, Broadway East SDI and Port Lavaca Drive-in, all of which own Sonic fast-food restaurants in Dickinson, Kemah, Pearland and Port Lavaca, asserts that insurers Lloyd’s of London and National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. didn’t hold up their end of a contract after Harvey caused substantial damage to the different restaurants’ roofs and interiors.
Despite documenting the damage and filing a claim with the insurance companies immediately after the storm, Lloyd’s and Nation wrongfully denied the claim, the lawsuit states. The policy the restaurant owners had with the insurers covered the kind of wind damage the buildings sustained, according to the complaint.
“Lloyd’s and National breached its contract with plaintiffs by refusing to pay for covered damages under the policy,” the plaintiffs argue.
A status conference is scheduled for April 11.
MISPLACED PACEMAKER
A Harris County woman who claims a University of Texas Medical Branch doctor didn’t implant her pacemaker correctly is suing for more than $1 million for medical negligence.
Samia David, who filed the lawsuit against the medical branch Friday, went to John Sealy Hospital in January 2018 to have a pacemaker installed for cardiac problems, according to the complaint. But when a physician installed the device, he connected it incorrectly, which caused it to malfunction, David’s lawsuit states.
“As a result of the incorrect placement … David was rushed to the hospital with a blood pressure of 85/40 and a heart rate of 30 beats per minute,” the complaint states.
A status conference is scheduled for April 11.
FAMILY FIGHTS OVER SHARES
Owners of an electrical supply store in League City are looking to the courts to help solve a messy family dispute over ownership interests.
Robin and Daniel Puryear, co-owners of Bay Electric Supply Inc., 1495 Gulf Freeway in League City, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, are seeking a judgment in an argument with Daniel Puryear’s uncle, defendant Vince Puryear, over ownership shares the defendant claims haven’t been properly accounted for, according to court documents.
Vince Puryear claims Daniel Puryear’s father, a former owner of the business, sold some of his shares in the company in 1995, but the sale wasn’t recorded correctly. He wants the sale put on the record and the family’s ownership shares adjusted accordingly, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs disagree, asserting Vince Puryear has a history of accusing family members of conspiring against him to enlarge their share of ownership in the business, which is what the current disagreement stems from, according to the lawsuit.
A status conference is set for April 18.
