GALVESTON
The city has applied for an $8 million grant from the Galveston-Houston Area Council that could improve traffic signals by allowing staff members to make real-time changes and improve traffic flow, a city spokeswoman said.
The city already has upgraded traffic signals on major corridors to enhance timing, but the system the city wants to install would allow staff members to make changes remotely, Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
“Because Galveston is so unique with large events, we can go from a 50,000 population, plus or minus, to a 100,000 very quickly, so being able to react is very vital,” Hockersmith said.
What’s installed now in Galveston is a progressive timing system, which programs various light cycles for different times of day and days of the week.
Adjusting the system to the habits of Galveston drivers, such as average speed, has taken time, Hockersmith said. Staff is only now beginning to perfect the system, he said.
The new system would be installed on Harborside Drive, 61st Street, Broadway and Seawall Boulevard, Hockersmith said. It allows city workers to make changes to the progressive cycle remotely, rather than manually setting individual signal box on-site, as is now required, Hockersmith said.
Island resident Doyle Burkett agreed things needed to be adjusted, he said.
“When there’s a lot of tourism here, there’s a lot of problems,” Burkett said. “I think they need to look at some of the key areas.”
Increased visitors during tourist season clog traffic and cause delays, 30-year resident Plasida Flores said.
“It’s horrible,” Flores said. “They need to improve that. You don’t come out ahead with these lights.”
Maximizing efficiency is especially important on an island with little room for expansion, Hockersmith said.
“Most of our roads are not going to grow in size, not very easily anyway,” he said “We have to find more efficient ways to move the traffic through our already congested corridors.”
Improved timing also improves safety during hurricane evacuations, Hockersmith said.
The potential grant money is part of the area council’s 2018 call for projects to be considered for the 2019 to 2022 transportation improvement program.
The Galveston-Houston Area Council has $920 million to give away to projects in the eight-county region for pedestrian, bicycle, highway and other transportation projects, said Adam Beckom, manager of planning and project development in the transportation department.
“H-GAC is still reviewing applications, however the total funding request is $2.96 billion,” Beckom said.
Projects were due Wednesday and the council expects to decide on a final list of projects in April, after a public comment period, he said.
The grant requires a 20 percent match, Beckom said.
If awarded the $8 million, the city would foot the other $2 million required to complete the project, Hockersmith said.
In addition to the software upgrades, this project would replace several physical components of the lights to prevent corrosion and increase flood resiliency, Hockersmith said.
If the city isn’t awarded the grant money in April, staff hopes to complete the upgrades through a phased approach, Hockersmith said.
