Tania Brown dropped her two children off Monday morning at Wedgewood Elementary School and Brookside Intermediate School, the very same hallways she once walked years ago.
“I get a little nostalgic walking into those old doors, seeing it from an adult perspective,” she said of the Clear Creek schools. “There are a few changes to both schools, mostly for safety reasons. Back in the day, you could walk into a building and it wasn’t a big deal, the hallways were open.”
But for many students in the district, the doors they entered Monday morning weren’t so familiar.
Hundreds of students in Clear Creek and Santa Fe school districts attended their first day of classes in entirely new buildings, the most noticeable of a host of changes greeting area students this year.
Clear Creek’s 27th elementary school, Florence Campbell Elementary School, opened its doors to students Monday, along with a new rebuild of League City Elementary School and several other remodeled and expanded campuses, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
The 1,000-student capacity elementary school is meant to relieve overcrowding in some of the district’s other schools and accommodate a rapidly growing west side of League City.
The changes are all funded through a $487 million bond voters approved in 2017, Polsen said.
But Clear Creek wasn’t the only Galveston County school district to send students to their first day of class in a new building.
William F. Barnett Elementary School opened Monday in Santa Fe, said Patti Hanssard, spokeswoman for the district. The new elementary school cost about $29 million and has an 800-student capacity.
The funds for the new school came via a $35 million bond issue voters approved in November 2016, Hanssard said.
And about 900 ninth-graders in Dickinson spent the first day of school in a new $13.4 million building meant to aid their transition into high school.
But new buildings weren’t the only changes awaiting area students during the first days of school.
Dickinson increased its school days across all levels by about 10 minutes and added eighth grade students to its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Academy, bringing its enrollment up to about 440 students, said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the district.
And Santa Fe added a whole host of security improvements, including facial recognition software and more metal detectors, Hanssard said.
While Monday marked the first day of school for several Galveston County districts, not all are starting at the same time. Galveston and High Island won’t begin classes until Aug. 26 and Texas City on Aug. 28.
And Friendswood and Hitchcock both began the school year before Monday.
