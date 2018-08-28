GALVESTON
No fires will be allowed on Galveston County beaches over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday approved a 90-day burn ban for unincorporated areas of Galveston County, including the Bolivar Peninsula.
“You cannot have any open fires or anything of that nature,” county spokesman Roswell Sartwell said.
Fires already are mostly prohibited on Galveston Island beaches, leaving Bolivar Peninsula as the only local place where people can have a bonfire by the Gulf of Mexico.
Commissioners cited ongoing drought conditions in the region as the reason for the ban.
Galveston County is “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor managed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. An “abnormally dry” rating means an area is going in drought and that the growth of local plants has slowed.
About 81 percent of Texas is abnormally dry or drier, according to the monitor.
Rain is forecast for parts of Galveston County this week. Thunderstorms are possible every day this week on Galveston Island, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Commissioners could lift the burn ban with a vote before the 90-day order ends.
Violating the burn ban is a class-C misdemeanor and can result in a fine up to $500.
Fireworks are not banned under the order, Sartwell said. It’s still legal to shoot fireworks in places where they are not already explicitly prohibited, as they are in most incorporated areas.
