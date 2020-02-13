Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road in Galveston, was crowned the national middle school champion of the inaugural Edmentum's 2019 Exact Path Skills Challenge Competition.
The competition, which was held Oct. 1, 2019, to Nov. 8, 2019, featured 791 schools from 43 states. The academy was recognized for its efforts to bridge the achievement gap between students who are in special education programs and those who are not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.