Darleen Gable takes a picture of Carnival Vista as it passes Pier 21 on its way back to Galveston from a week-long cruise Saturday, July 10, 2021. Gable was booked on the next cruise on the Vista scheduled to leave later in the day.
Carnival Cruise Line no longer will require passengers who received COVID-19 vaccines to test for the virus before they board a ship on cruises less than 16 nights and will eliminate an exemption request requirement for unvaccinated passengers, the company announced Friday.
