GALVESTON
Terri Leo-Wilson has earned the Republican nomination for state House of Representatives seat District 23, defeating opponent Patrick Gurski with 58 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clear skies this evening will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Clear skies this evening will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 10:56 pm
GALVESTON
Terri Leo-Wilson has earned the Republican nomination for state House of Representatives seat District 23, defeating opponent Patrick Gurski with 58 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.