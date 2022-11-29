Tico Lopez, shop foreman for the city of Galveston’s Municipal Garage Facility, works on the hydraulic system of a garbage truck on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The city has purchased a total of eight new garbage trucks, five of which already are in use. The other three are schedule to arrive in late December or early January, said David Smith, executive director of Fleet, Mass Transit and Special Events for the city.
Collection delays and other woes caused by relatively old garbage trucks have eased on the island and will get better still by the end of next month or by the first quarter of 2023 when a mostly new fleet is on the road, city officials said.
“There will be eight brand-new trucks when all is said and done,” David Smith, executive director of Fleet, Mass Transit and Special Events, said. “There will be four of the older trucks that will be kept, bringing in a total of 12 trucks.”
The old trucks had an average of about six years running collection routes, were prone to breaking down and increasingly expensive to repair and maintain, officials said. Breakdowns in the aged fleet forced the city in August to warn of collection delays.
Each of the older trucks had cost about $28,000 a year for maintenance, the city said.
The city, which had no back-up trucks, had rented two new sanitation trucks during the first half of this year and purchased them this month for $347,709 each, Smith said.
The city also had ordered two sets of three trucks. The first set had a cost of $338,989 each and the second set cost $347,709 each, Smith said.
The first set of three trucks arrived from August to October and the second is expected late next month or in early January, Smith said.
Officials in January drafted plans to issue about $11 million in certificate of obligation bonds, about $5 million of which was to buy 25 new sanitation trucks over the next six years, officials said.
But the city had been trying get new trucks for about two years, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city placed the first order for three trucks in mid-2021, but the order was delayed in part because of pandemic-related supply issues, which disrupted delivery of just about everything everywhere.
The city ordered the second set of trucks early this year, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
There had been no service disruptions since the new trucks began arriving, Barnett said.
The city’s sanitation crews run four routes Monday through Thursday, servicing about 10,000 customers each of those days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.