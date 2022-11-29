Galveston garbage trucks

Tico Lopez, shop foreman for the city of Galveston’s Municipal Garage Facility, works on the hydraulic system of a garbage truck on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The city has purchased a total of eight new garbage trucks, five of which already are in use. The other three are schedule to arrive in late December or early January, said David Smith, executive director of Fleet, Mass Transit and Special Events for the city.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Collection delays and other woes caused by relatively old garbage trucks have eased on the island and will get better still by the end of next month or by the first quarter of 2023 when a mostly new fleet is on the road, city officials said.

