GALVESTON
On what for many was the third day of a power outage in frigid temperatures, many Galveston County residents woke to no water or notices to boil the municipal water they did have after burst pipes and excessive leakage caused by freeze damage reduced pressure and forced repairs.
Burst pipes, low water pressure and a backlog of work orders for local plumbers might further delay the return of water services for some residents, who already were enduring the challenges of power outages during some subfreezing days.
Galveston residents Wednesday morning woke to dry faucets and a boil-water notice, while other cities soon followed suit, inspiring a bottled-water buying frenzy reminiscent of hurricane days.
By Wednesday’s end, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island, Bayview and San Leon municipal utility districts and Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District also were under boil-water notices.
More than 340 public water systems in Texas had notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of boil-water notices as of Wednesday afternoon. If pressure falls below a certain level, the cities must issue boil-water notices for fear of bacterial contamination in the water, spokesman Brian McGovern said.
THE RUSH FOR WATER
By 8:30 a.m., about a dozen residents were lined up in the Walmart parking lot, waiting for the store to open.
Alexandra Morales, an intensive care unit nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch, had gone to the store immediately after getting off her night shift.
She was at work at the hospital when the city lost water, she said.
Morales was trying to get enough water for herself and her 14-, 9- and 1-year-old children, she said. The loss of water service is just one more thing on top of the extended power outage and the misery that comes with it.
“It’s been awful,” Morales said. “I’m cold. The baby was shivering yesterday.”
By 9:30 a.m., Arlan’s Market in Galveston was out of standard bottles of water.
Maggie Hsu was buying specialty water brands and sports drinks at Arlan’s because the store was sold out of every other kind of water.
“We just came in for water,” Hsu said. “We’re just getting water substitutes.”
Hsu and her husband have been staying at her father-in-law’s house, which had power, Hsu said. She needs water for her 1- and 3-year-old children, however, she said.
“We’re not quite sure what we’re going to do,” Hsu said.
DRY ISLAND
By the time residents woke up Wednesday morning, Galveston’s water reserve levels were dangerously low, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said.
The city was working to restore water reserves in its East End and West End tanks first and then would fill tanks in the middle of the island, Brown said. The University of Texas Medical Branch, which performs critical hospital functions, was prioritized over other water customers, Brown said.
By 3 p.m. Wednesday, some residents in limited areas around 30th Street might have begun getting water back, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. The city was planning to bring more areas into water service as its tanks filled, she said.
“This water restoration could be intermittent,” Barnett said.
Some residents still might not have water if city water lines were broken because crews would need to turn the water off to make the repairs, Barnett said.
The city had made the decision about 10 p.m. Tuesday night to shut off water when its reserves were incredibly depleted, Brown said.
“When the city started to thaw here, we were just inundated with broken water pipes,” Brown said. “That drained the system.”
Gulf Coast Water Authority, the water supplier in many areas of the county, hasn’t had any infrastructure issues, authority General Manager Brandon Wade said.
“Right now, there are so many leaks, not only on Galveston Island but all over the county,” Wade said.
Those leaks are depleting reserves, but by 3 p.m. Wednesday, the water authority was producing 58 million gallons of water a day, more than was typical, Wade said.
The authority usually sends 12 million gallons a day to the island, but on Wednesday, it was sending between 16 million and 18 million gallons, he said.
The authority had run into a hiccup overnight when a pressure valve was reducing flow to Galveston, but crews opened the valve quickly upon finding the issue, Wade said.
BOIL WATER
Even when water returns, residents should boil it to cook, drink or wash hands, city officials said.
League City issued a boil-water notice because of water pressure issues, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“The pressure level is too low,” Greer Osborne said. “If the pressure gets under 20 PSI, there is a chance of bacteria.”
FLOOD OF PLUMBER CALLS
As water came back online, local plumbers were fielding hundreds of calls.
Alexis O’Bryan, co-owner of Precision Plumbing Service Heating & Cooling, had 250 voicemails on her phone when reached at 1 p.m. Monday.
“The voicemails are literally every one to two minutes,” O’Bryan said.
O’Bryan was trying to prioritize the elderly, families with young children or residents with medical conditions but otherwise was working her way down the list as fast as she could, she said.
O’Bryan hopes hardware stores open this week before her crews run out of supplies, she said
Raymond Mann, owner of Island Mann Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, had been getting between 50 and 100 calls an hour.
The company had no electricity, and Mann was taking down service requests on a piece of notebook paper, he said.
“Just be patient,” Mann said.
If residents discover they have a water break, they should call a plumber and turn off their water to avoid additional damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.