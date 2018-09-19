The Galveston City Council last week delayed voting on a plan for how it would lobby state leaders during the legislative session.
While the plan was mostly in line with things the city had argued for before — from fighting state limits on taxes to arguments in favor of plastic bag bans — an item concerning the city’s ongoing problems with its police pension fund caused some council members to pause and ask for a delay.
The proposed legislative agenda states the city would support efforts to change the makeup of the police pension board to make it more “equitable.” Currently, the board is made up of four members appointed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and three appointed by the city.
City officials have cited the unequal representation among things blocking changes in the pension, which does not meet state guidelines for what constitutes a healthy pension.
The lobbying plan also states the city would seek to “clarify the definition of the city’s funding obligations” to the pension.
The police union has argued the city is not paying enough into the plan.
In a Facebook post, the police association called the city’s legislative plan a “scare tactic” that would have an “unsettling effect on morale,” among police officers.
“It seems the value of public safety has been lost on this city management,” the association wrote.
The draft legislative agenda, and the objections, come as city management, the union and the pension board are planning another series of meetings over pension issues.
The council deferred voting on the legislative agenda after some members said they feared approving the plan would disturb those negotiations.
“If this is what we’re going to send, there’s no negotiation here,” District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said. “If we’re not willing to negotiate, then let’s approve this today and that’s our stance right there.”
The delay pushes the city up against a tighter deadline to officially pitch its legislative agenda to state representatives. While the session doesn’t start until January 2019, elected leaders can start filing proposed legislation in November.
SBOE V. BUSH
Galveston County’s representative on the Texas State Board of Education and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush are apparently at odds about school funding.
Last week, David Bradley, the District 7 representative on the state board, accused Bush and the Texas General Land Office of overstating the agency’s role in funding public education.
District 7 includes Galveston and Brazoria counties, as well as areas to the east and north of Houston.
The land office oversees the School Land Board, which manages revenues from mineral interests on public lands. The land board recently decided to redirect that money from one fund, the state’s Permanent Land Fund, to another called, the Available School fund. The permanent fund helps back school construction bonds, while the available fund helps schools pay for textbooks and instructional materials.
Bradley and other school board members accused Bush, who is up for re-election in November, of moving money around so he could claim a bigger direct effect on education funding.
The state board of education estimated the move could mean a $140 million cut to public education budgets, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“It all has to do with November,” Bradley said.
COOPER, IKE AND FAKE NEWS
After a picture of him reporting from Texas during Hurricane Ike in 2008 went viral this week, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper used part of his primetime cable news show to explain the picture and denounce false rumors.
The picture showed Cooper standing in waist high water in front of a camera, while there was clearly shallower water nearby.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the picture and implied it showed a scene from Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas last week, and that CNN was trying to make President Donald Trump look bad.
The picture wasn’t from Florence, however, it was from Ike, which hit Texas 10 years ago this month. Cooper traveled to Texas then and reported from Bridge City.
“I’ve cover hurricanes for 14 years and it makes me sad that anyone would believe that I would try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster,” Cooper said.
NOTEBOOK
Ivanka Trump will tour NASA’s Johnson Space Center today. Trump will speak to astronauts and meet with local high school students involved in robotics programs. ... State Sen. Larry Taylor, speaking about school safety legislation on Houston Public Media’s “Red, White and Blue” political affairs program, said improving mental health interventions and increasing the number of armed school security personnel will be top priorities during the next Texas legislative session. ... Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, a Republican, endorsed Miguel Suazo, a Democrat, to be the next Texas Land Commissioner. ... Early voting for the November mid-terms begins in 32 days, on Oct. 22. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9.
