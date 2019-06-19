The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County will move to, consolidate and expand services at its new location, the city block at 1204 45th St. in Galveston, sometime in mid-July.
The move will bring together a shelter for women fleeing domestic and sexual violence situations; therapeutic services for children, women and men who are victims of intimate violence; and administrative offices of the crisis center, moving them from various places around the county to one central campus, formerly the property of the Catholic Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston.
“Domestic and sexual violence are community issues, something we’re all touched by,” said Selah Tacconi, executive director of the center. “Our organization raised awareness of the problem and the need for services in our community, and the community responded by making this possible.”
On a June morning, Tacconi pointed out some of the features that will make the new center a state-of-the art facility for people and families suffering the consequences and trauma of domestic and sexual violence.
The existing center operates a shelter with beds for 30 in a renovated house at an undisclosed location. At the new location, the center will be able to double that capacity.
“We’ll start at our current capacity and gradually build up, taking into account our adjustment to the new space and figuring out what we need as we grow,” Tacconi said. “We estimate 41 percent of people who call us are not accepted for lack of space.”
COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS
Major construction is completed on renovation of the campus that once was home to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and school, and before that, a mission church serving Mexican-American Catholics and Spanish-speaking children, dating back to 1917.
Like many historic Galveston buildings, this one has weathered floods and hurricanes that left it in various states of disrepair over the decades. The campus functioned as a rental site for various nonprofit organizations until 2008 when Hurricane Ike put it out of commission. It has largely been fenced, chained and unoccupied since then.
In 2015, the Galveston City Council passed a zoning change that made it possible for the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County to purchase the campus from the Catholic Diocese. A capital campaign ensued that has raised $5.5 million and construction began in late 2017.
Alex Gonzalez of Galveston was the contractor on construction at the new site, a place he and his family have had close connections to for many years.
“I came here when I was a little kid,” Gonzalez said.
A security guard for the center was married in the old Guadalupe church, Tacconi said.
“There are a lot of community connections here, a lot of people with memories of this place.”
‘MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT’
A parking lot and central courtyard, all secure behind tall iron fences, separate what are now the two main buildings — the shelter and therapeutic services building to the south, formerly a school; and administrative offices to the north, formerly the church. A separate building houses the day care center, central dining hall and commercial kitchen.
Two older buildings were married into one with a large, open central lobby on the shelter side. A cement floor painted in swirling, shades of gray, epoxied over to a bright shine, will be the first thing new clients see.
“It looks like clouds, or a nebula, or whatever you imagine it to be,” Tacconi said. “We have given a lot of thought here to healing mind, body and spirit. These ladies have enough stress coming here.”
Soft gray shades are repeated throughout the dorm areas with shared rooms for single women and units for families that provide separate sleeping spaces for parent and children as well as a separate living area, all naturally lighted, with full bathrooms, and outfitted with ceiling fans.
“We surveyed the clients in our old shelter, asking what they’d like to see in the new space, and they asked for ceiling fans,” Tacconi said.
On the other side of the dorm building, therapeutic spaces are available for individual therapy, movement and art therapy, and a client resource room will be outfitted with computers for clients to use for job hunting, research and communication.
Staff offices and spaces for respite are scattered throughout the building, should an occasion arise, like a hurricane, when staff are required to shelter in place.
“We also want staff to have places to retreat and recoup,” Tacconi said. “It’s stressful work and we want this to be a great place to work.”
In the administrative offices building, Gonzalez adopted architectural features of the Spanish-style church and replicated them throughout, in some cases recycling building materials. Wood floors pulled up from the old school hallway, for example, were milled and fabricated into custom doors, warming the otherwise neutral rooms.
Areas for outreach and prevention, legal services, financial services and case management all reside along a hallway leading from a front entry area to the executive director’s area in the back. Both buildings have indoor play areas for children with large glass windows, making it easy to keep them under watch.
The administrative wing will provide largely non-residential services — referrals for therapy, legal work, case management — comprising about two-thirds of client services the center offers.
A certificate of occupancy has been issued and fire inspection completed.
“We’re still looking to the community for furnishings for the shelter and we’re still fundraising,” Tacconi said. “We’re still raising money for furniture, window coverings, kitchen items, bedding, all the things that will make it a home.”
