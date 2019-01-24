GALVESTON
After deliberation that included concerns about violating the city charter, council members Thursday denied a proposed nine-month extension for an island nonprofit ordered out of its headquarters on Avenue O in November.
Nonprofit Artist Boat earlier this month requested the extension, which would have allowed the organization to stay in the Avenue O building another nine months, despite a controversial decision late last year ordering it to vacate the property by Dec. 31.
The nonprofit and area residents who opposed kayak storage and other non-residential operations in the neighborhood had been in conflict long before the council ordered Artist Boat to leave Avenue O.
The city attorney and others argued granting the extension after Artist Boat already was in violation of the council’s November decision and the subject of code enforcement action would raise significant concerns about council interference in a matter that the charter put under administration authority.
Interfering in a code enforcement action would set a dangerous precedent, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“I am greatly troubled by this entire thing,” Collins said. “This has nothing to do with Artist Boat. It has everything to do with the next time this comes up.”
Six council members voted against granting an extension. District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole abstained.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough agreed the matter needed to be referred back to code enforcement and the city legal department, he said.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever had a councilperson, much less multiple council members, say let’s go a little slower on code enforcement,” Yarbrough said.
City administrators were moving toward legal action against Artist Boat, but not with great haste, officials said.
Administrators were more than willing to work with Artist Boat, just like any other tenant or property owner, City Attorney Don Glywasky said.
“Artist Boat is no different than anyone else,” Glywasky said. “However, they need to come into compliance. They should have seen this coming.”
But the matter should be handled by the staff, Glywasky said.
“We’re skirting very dangerously close to a charter violation,” Glywasky said.
Artist Boat has started looking for a new location, but needs more time, Karla Klay, executive director of the nonprofit, said.
“We need to have a proper space,” Klay said.
The nonprofit could make the move in six months, but a March 1 deadline city administrators had suggested wasn’t reasonable, Doug Little, chairman of the nonprofit’s board, said.
“Killing Artist Boat was never on anybody’s agenda,” Little said. “If you don’t help us here, you’re not picking winners and losers. You’re creating losers.”
Cole proposed giving Artist Boat until June 1 before the city took it to court, but that proposal failed. Only Cole and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted in favor of it.
The nonprofit needed to speed up its search, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
“It’s time to act,” Bly said. “I’m tired of talking about it.”
Bly lives in the neighborhood of Artist Boat’s headquarters on Avenue O.
Artist Boat has leased the location from property owner Clay Conrad since 2014. It took the nonprofit two years to find that spot, according to a letter Little wrote to the city council.
The nonprofit previously operated under a zoning overlay granted to a prior owner in 2002; the council revoked that overlay last year.
