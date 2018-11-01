GALVESTON
Some city permitting services will be unavailable from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday while staff members work to launch new software, according to a city announcement.
Friday afternoon, residents won't be able to apply for building permits and the city won't be able to issue them, according to the city.
This installation is the second part of a project upgrading software the city uses to process permit applications, a city spokeswoman said.
The city announced the program in February and completed the first phase during the summer.
Any applications submitted in person to city hall, 832 25th St., Friday afternoon will be processed Monday.
Those with questions Friday afternoon can call 409-797-3660 or email the building division at buildingdivision@galvestontx.gov.
