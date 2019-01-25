LEAGUE CITY
The state-ordered closure of a day care center where an infant died in August is on hold, at least for now.
Attorneys for Cory and Summer Bullock, who own Kiddie Academy of League City East, 2010 E. League City Parkway, and representatives of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission late last week reached an agreement postponing state plans to revoke the business’ permit to operate.
The day care center, which received a full permit in June 2009, can continue to operate until administrative hearings conclude, as long as its operators fulfill several stipulations, according to the agreed filing in the 10th District Court.
As part of the court agreement, the center cannot provide care for any child younger than 12 months, officials must report any changes in ownership and directors within 24 hours, the qualified director must be present during business hours and parents have to receive two copies of the adverse action letter, among other stipulations, according to court records.
State officials may also inspect the center as frequently as they want, said John Reynolds, spokesman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
The owners must now assess their options, which might include an administrative review of the decision to revoke the permit or an administrative law hearing to overturn the state’s decision, Reynolds said.
The Bullocks, in a letter to parents who use the day care center, expressed confidence their operation would survive the state’s oversight process.
“We firmly believe that at the end of the day, by carefully observing all the conditions imposed on us, combined with the legal process we are going through, that we will get through this together,” the letter stated.
“Our love and care for your children are steadfast, deep and everlasting. We are fully committed to coming out of this situation a better company, a place to have a career, and trust that is unwavering with the most precious gifts in your lives, your children.”
The Bullocks in the letter urged their clients to ignore “inaccurate” news accounts about the death and the state action it prompted, but didn’t specify what the inaccuracies had been.
The day care center has come under heavy scrutiny from the media and state officials since 4-month-old Skylar McNeel died Aug. 27.
The child’s parents, Jared and Lindsey McNeel, filed a lawsuit against Kiddie Academy International and Bullock’s Bright Beginnings LLC, asserting negligence allowed their daughter to smother and that center operators had attempted to deceive them and state investigators with false and misleading information.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Jan. 4 notified the Bullocks of plans to revoke the day care center’s operating permit because of 26 deficiencies — 15 of which were deemed high-risk violations — found during inspections and investigations between January 2016 and December 2018, officials said.
Those deficiencies include an inability to follow safe sleeping practices and other systemic issues, the letter asserts.
But the Bullocks then filed a lawsuit to stall efforts to revoke their permit, asserting that 22 of the 26 cited deficiencies were related to the child’s death, that numerous reviews over the years found no significant problems at the center and that state officials were revoking the permit without due process.
The owners also had replaced the center director and all four employees who had been supervising its infant room, that lawsuit assets.
The state has not revoked the permit for a licensed center in Galveston County since 2015, according to records.
