TEXARKANA
The founder of a group that’s spent decades inspiring Galveston youth died Monday in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Wayne Combs, a founder of the Boys’ Club of Galveston, touched the lives of thousands of people, his son Chuck Combs said.
Combs, 82, died after a short illness, Chuck Combs said.
Combs moved with his family from Texarkana to Galveston in 1965 to start the boys’ club, and opened it with the help of Johnny Mitchell, his son said Monday.
“He had to apply to get the job and he was hired,” Combs said. “The old-style Boys’ Club was a place where kids could be involved in organized activities that were meant to be an alternative to maybe a hard life on the street.”
His father loved working with children and also taught physical education in Galveston Independent School District schools, Chuck Combs said.
Now, the club has changed into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, which is called the Johnny Mitchell branch. The Houston chapter took management of the Galveston chapter in 2005, chapter Program Director Mark Stephens said.
Stephens remembered Combs from when he attended the club, he said.
“He was one of my very first coaches,” Stephens said. “He was very stern, but he was fair. He was one of our second fathers.”
Combs worked hard to ensure students in the club had opportunities, his son said.
“It was a lifestyle,” Combs said. “I remember growing up when it came time to buy a new family car, he’d buy a station wagon because he knew he’d have to haul kids around.”
He took students camping, gave them experiences with arts and crafts, computers and sports, Combs said.
“He worked very hard for many years to help and be of service to the youth of Galveston County by providing an alternative to being in the streets,” Combs said.
Combs remained involved with the Boys & Girls Club until 1991 and taught in La Marque until 2000, Combs said.
Combs moved back to Texarkana with his wife, JoAnn, in 2000, Chuck Combs said. JoAnn died in 2005, he said.
Combs is survived by his son, Chuck, daughter-in-law, Karrie, his grandchildren, Christopher and Crystal, and his three great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.