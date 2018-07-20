GALVESTON
Physicians this year have reported as many documented cases of a disease once thought to be eradicated in Galveston County than in all of 2017, a University of Texas Medical Branch researcher said.
Murine typhus, a bacterial infection, made a comeback in 2012 when the first county patient was diagnosed after years without documented cases of the disease, said Lucas Blanton, an infectious disease expert at the medical branch. The disease, which causes pain and fever, is likely being spread by fleas on rats and opossums around the county, Blanton said.
The next year there were five documented cases and 17 in 2017, according to the Galveston County Health District. In the first six months of 2018, the health district has received reports of 17 cases.
While the infection can make people incredibly sick, not everyone will go to a clinic or hospital where they might be diagnosed and their illness reported to the health district, he said. It also can be misdiagnosed as a viral illness, which further depresses the numbers of reported cases, Blanton said.
“The cases we find out about are the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “If we’re diagnosing people, there are probably a lot more people that have been ill.”
Murine typhus is carried by fleas and caused by the bacteria Rickettsia typhi, Blanton said. People infected with it usually get a high fever, persistent headaches, nausea and malaise, sometimes for weeks if they’re not treated with antibiotics, he said. About half of the number of patients who seek medical help have a subtle rash on their body, he said.
The disease is rarely fatal. Studies estimate the fatality rate for people infected with the disease at about 0.4 percent, Blanton said.
“Textbooks describe it as a mild illness because not a lot of people die from this, but patients do not call it mild,” Blanton said. “People have told me it’s the worst they’ve ever felt.”
Murine typhus infections used to be more common, particularly in southeastern states like Texas and Louisiana, Blanton said. At its peak in the mid 1940s, there were thousands of cases reported annually, he said.
But then officials started using DDT as pesticide, which in turn killed fleas on rats, the main carrier at that time, he said. By 1956, there were fewer than 100 cases of the disease reported, he said. The use of DDT has since been banned because of its harm to people and wildlife.
Still, fewer and fewer cases were reported, he said. For years, scientists thought the disease had all but disappeared in Texas except in counties near the Rio Grande Valley and Nueces County, where it was found that flea-infested opossums were still causing infections, he said.
There was an outbreak in Austin in 2008, and, in 2012, the first Galveston County case was reported, he said.
“We diagnosed one and thought, ‘That’s interesting,’” Blanton said. “We diagnosed two and thought, ‘Well, we need to study this.’”
Blanton worked with the animal control division for the city of Galveston to collect blood and flea samples from opossums trapped on the island. About 7 percent of local opossums carry infected fleas, he said.
He and another researcher also spent a summer trying to trap rats in alleys around the island to test their fleas, but rats proved exceptionally difficult to catch, he said.
“We don’t know what the rat story is, but we can’t deny there are fleas on these opossums and about 7 percent of the fleas were infected with Rickettsia typhi,” he said.
The issue for humans is fleas from opossums or rats can infest yards and then be transmitted to household pets, who then transmit the fleas to humans, he said. The bacteria are in the fleas’ feces, which enters into a person’s system through bites or inhalation, he said.
Experts recommend people use flea prevention medications for all pets and eradicate flea infestations in the home, he said.
The reasons for the re-emergence can’t be explained with certainty. It could be because his research has focused on diagnosing the disease or because it’s becoming more common after existing in low levels, he said.
But because other counties are reporting cases, too, it gives more credibility to the idea that the disease is becoming more common, he said.
“As these cases have persisted, I’m pretty convinced this didn’t just appear again in 2012 and 2013,” Blanton said. “It’s probably been here and unrecognized, but it seems that it’s getting worse.”
