Area birdwatchers will thrill to the trill in the next couple of weeks with Audubon Christmas Bird Counts taking place in Galveston, on Bolivar Peninsula, at Freeport and at Armand Bayou, covering areas of League City and Dickinson — not to mention hundreds of other sites around the United States and across the western hemisphere.
The Christmas Bird Count is a 119-year tradition of the National Audubon Society in which thousands of volunteers go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds. That day can be any time between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, and the bird counts are organized within an established 15-mile diameter circle, broken into segments that bird watchers comb, counting the number of species they can identify and the number of actual birds they see.
At the end of the day, a tally is made that is reported to the National Audubon Society, becoming a massive pile of bird population and location data over time. Hundreds of scientists around the world have used data compiled from the bird counts, according to the National Audubon Society.
Beginning birders can join seasoned birdwatchers this year in Galveston on Dec. 18, on Bolivar Peninsula on Dec. 20, at Freeport on Dec. 16 and at Armand Bayou on Dec. 15, but should register in advance to be assigned to an area and a group, organizers said.
David Sarkozi, who has participated in the count for 23 years, is the compiler of total birds and species for the Bolivar Peninsula count, centered in the middle of the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, covering the peninsula from just north of Rollover Pass to High Island and extending about a mile out into the Gulf of Mexico.
“We’ve had our trials in the last 10 years on Anahuac,” Sarkozi said. “It took several years to recover the habitat after Hurricane Ike, then Harvey had an impact with locals who were too busy to do the count.”
Still, in 2017, Sarkozi’s group identified 153 bird species with 22 watchers, saw 7,500 snow geese, 512 great egrets, one cinnamon teal and one red-bellied woodpecker, among others.
Hearty birdwatchers can join the Bolivar Peninsula group at 3 a.m. on the 20th to look for owls.
“We work the roads around Anahuac to look for owls,” Sarkozi said. “In a good year, we’ve seen five or six species. We do well with barn owls. The record number spotted was 37.”
Galveston’s count is centered at Pelican Island with an area of water birdwatchers sometimes explore for the count, if a boat and boater are available. About 50 people participate on average, covering eight different areas that extend across most of the island but not all the way to the west end.
“Last year, we had 154 species,” said Richard Mayfield, compiler for Galveston’s count. “A big year would be 170.”
Mayfield, who also works the Freeport and Armand Bayou counts, said newcomers need water shoes, binoculars, water and a bird book if they’re novices, and are welcome to join the stalwarts.
“After Hurricane Ike, the count was way down for a couple of years, but it’s picking back up now,” he said.
The Freeport count started in 1957 and was one of the first in Texas. It extends to the jetties at Freeport, includes most of the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and extends northwest to the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory property. The 15-mile circle is divided into nine sections with nine leaders.
“We have less access to some of the properties now than we used to,” said Michael Austin, compiler for the Freeport count. “They’ve built more chemical facilities on many of the properties. That expansion and new development in Brazosport has diminished useful habitat.”
The Freeport count, nonetheless, usually identifies around 200 species.
“The highest number we’ve seen is 226. We’re one of the 10 biggest species areas in the United States,” Austin said. “I’ve gone on days from 70 degrees in pea soup fog to 27 degrees with 20-miles-per-hour wind,” Austin said.
Armand Bayou’s count sees a range of different species by virtue of being on the mainland. The count area includes pockets of hardwood forest, grassland, wetlands and open bay and ponds, and unusual species seen in recent years include Grace’s warbler, rock wren and green-tailed towhee, among others, according to the Audubon web site.
All the counts generally start around 6:30 a.m. or 7 a.m. and go throughout the day, with compiling in the early evening.
