Guests sing as members of the Salvation Army Divisional Ensemble play a closing hymn at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Trung Doan, a partner with Studio Red Architects, takes a photograph of the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service after a dedication ceremony in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Chris Doyle speaks after receiving an award for his work on behalf of the Salvation Army as Salvation Army Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer applauds during a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Salvation Army Majors Lucila and Nathanael Doria listen as Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle reads a proclaimation at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Allan Matthews, a representative with the Moody Foundation, speaks at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Guests sing as members of the Salvation Army Divisional Ensemble play a closing hymn at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Salvation Army Majors Lucila and Nathanael Doria speak at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Trung Doan, a partner with Studio Red Architects, takes a photograph of the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service after a dedication ceremony in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Chris Doyle speaks after receiving an award for his work on behalf of the Salvation Army as Salvation Army Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer applauds during a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Salvation Army Majors Lucila and Nathanael Doria listen as Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle reads a proclaimation at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Chris and Chuck Doyle look at the interior of the Boys and Girls Club facility at he Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Allan Matthews, a representative with the Moody Foundation, speaks at a dedication ceremony for the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Guests walk into the Salvation Army Moody Family Center for Worship and Service before a dedication ceremony for the facility in Texas City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Members of The Salvation Army of Galveston County dedicated the new Moody Family Center for Worship and Service at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City on Thursday, with about 50 business and private-sector invitees in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.