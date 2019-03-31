GALVESTON
A decade-long project to develop the East End Lagoon advanced when the Galveston City Council signed off on and committed funding to a plan that aims to draw tourists and residents to the natural area.
Developing the 684-acre lagoon on the island’s eastern tip along Boddeker Road has been a long ongoing project.
This plan, developed by the lagoon’s manager, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, includes walking trails, paid off-shore fishing and an educational pavilion, according to the plan document.
The park board promotes tourism and manages other island visitor-drawing areas such as Stewart Beach and East Beach.
The city council Thursday promised up to $50,000 a year for eight years, given available funding, to help the park board develop the plan.
“This plan has a chance of success,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The park board plans to start by building the educational pavilion and an observation pier, according to plan documents. Later phases include additional walking trails, an RV park and the paid off-shore fishing facility.
It’s an area that can easily draw in more tourists, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
The lagoon is in Collins’ district.
“As we look forward to trying to get more engaged tourists and people to stay with us longer and spend more money, nature tourism is just the top of that list,” Collins said.
By year 10, the lagoon could bring in up to $1.3 million a year if the park board operates the RV park, rather than outsourcing it to a third party, according to the business plan.
But the project isn’t ready to sink shovels in the ground yet, park board Project Manager Sheryl Rozier said.
Developing the East End Lagoon can’t begin until the park board secures a $1.4 million grant from a pot of federal money being distributed to Gulf Coast communities to aid cleanup from the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill, she said.
The park board has no information on when that money might come, Rozier said.
“Just like with any other grant, if you start before you have a contract, it is not reimbursable,” Rozier said. “We will begin our due diligence on the fishing amenity with the coast guard and an area-wide wetland delineation with a survey firm.”
The lagoon is expected to operate at up to a $50,000 deficit for the first seven years, according to the business plan.
