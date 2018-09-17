GALVESTON
A long-simmering disagreement between the city and a disaster recovery contractor reached a Galveston County courtroom last week. The result of the trial could cost the city tens of millions if a jury rules against it.
The civil trial between the city of Galveston and CDM Smith began just days before the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Ike’s landfall in Galveston County. CDM Smith, which was previously known as Camp Dresser & McKee, was the city’s one-time overseer of housing recovery projects.
City officials fired the company in 2012 amid complaints about its performance. After leaving the job, however, the company billed the city for $24 million it argued it was still owed. In its lawsuit, the company asserts the city still owes it $18 million in fees and interest, and is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages.
If the city is ordered to pay, it could result in drastic changes to city services, officials said.
The city hired CDM Smith to manage parts of a disaster recovery housing program underway in 2009, months after Hurricane Ike made landfall and damaged thousands of island homes. The company was meant to oversee housing projects funded through a $160 million Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Texas General Land Office in 2012 urged the city to end its contract with CDM Smith amid claims the city and the company had failed to meet benchmarks set for the housing recovery program.
By January 2011, only nine island homes were under construction through the program, according to reports. In January 2012, 250 homes were under construction.
The program was supposed rebuild or rehabilitate 766 homes.
The land office threatened to withdraw recovery money from the city if it did not agree to replace CDM Smith as the housing program administrator.
After it was removed from the program, CDM Smith sent the city an invoice seeking $24 million for work it said it had been completed. The city paid $8.5 million of that.
A year later, the city reviewed invoices and identified another $6 million that might have been eligible for reimbursement.
The city ultimately requested the land office pay $1 million of that amount after the state agency demanded invoices stand up to “audit level scrutiny.”
The land office, however, approved only $500,000 of that amount and has not paid even that, according to court documents the city filed.
The agency withheld that money because of a $1.3 million penalty levied against the city for failing to protect historic properties and because of questions about duplications of benefits.
In its lawsuit, the company accused the city of “utterly failing” to comply with the original contract and put the company’s performance in the recovery effort on the shoulders of the city.
“But for the bureaucracy, inefficiency, incompetence, bad faith, and indecisiveness of the city, the program would have been completed timely and correctly by CDM Smith for the benefit of resident of the city of Galveston,” the company wrote in an amended complaint filed in August.
In a response filed in August, the city accused the company of misrepresenting its expertise in disaster recovery and of being the first to breach the original contract.
“CDM made material misrepresentations regarding the qualifications of its staff and the nature and quality of the services it intended to perform for the program,” the city wrote.
The city also is taking the position that the money the company is seeking was not the city’s to give, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“There was never a commitment of any city dollars by the contract,” Maxwell said. Rather, the city was a middle-man for federal funds that needed to be approved by the land office, he said.
“Our whole premise on this thing is that never ever, ever were the citizens of Galveston to be on the hook,” Maxwell said.
If the city loses at trial, the consequences could be dire, Maxwell said. If the city is forced to pay CDM Smith millions, there would be drastic cuts to city services and department budgets, Maxwell said.
Ronald Garcia, the lead attorney for CDM Smith, did not return a phone call seeking comment late Monday.
Attorneys for both sides of the case said they believe the trial would continue through at least this week before going to the jury.
The trial is being held in Galveston’s 56th District Court.
