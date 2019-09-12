GALVESTON
Seawolf Park will remain under Park Board of Trustees management, officials said Thursday.
The decision came as the park board and city are wrapping up a yearlong effort to develop an agreement meant to define their relationship, and after weeks of talks about which could best manage the popular Pelican Island park.
There were several sticking points, but disagreements had been largely resolved, city and park board officials said during a joint meeting Thursday.
Among those points was Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., after a draft version of the agreement released in August proposed a transferring management back to the city.
Both entities decided the park board could best manage the park, said District 3 Councilman David Collins, the council’s liaison on the park board.
“Essentially, we’ve just determined that it’s a communication issue,” Collins said.
Among the communication problems was that the park board had made repairs that the city wasn’t aware, Collins said.
But city officials also had wanted revenue from Seawolf Park and Dellanera RV to help support other city operations.
The groups Tuesday proposed transferring $200,000 in unrestricted funds from Seawolf and Dellanera for uses to be determined by the city council.
Seawolf Park generated a gross revenue of $1.3 million last year and Dellanera RV Park generated a gross revenue of $793,220 in 2018, according to park board records.
The money is a percentage of revenue pulled out to cover the park board’s administrative costs. The administrative share is projected to hit $500,000 at the two parks this year, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Both entities also proposed the park board draft a five-year capital improvement plan each year that it shares with the city council, so the city is updated on the board’s future plans.
City and park board staff proposed that the $200,000 transfer from Seawolf and Dellanera parks funds would increase to $250,000 in 2020 and to $300,000 in 2021, under the assumption revenues will increase, de Schaun said.
The city council and the park board have yet to approve the proposal or the finalized interlocal agreement. The city council could vote on the agreement as early as October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.