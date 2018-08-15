Because of disruption Hurricane Harvey caused, only two Galveston County school districts received overall ratings Wednesday under a controversial new state accountability system that assigns grades on a scale of A through F.
But while the state this year withheld most overall district scores, it gave several county school districts, including Santa Fe, low marks on specific categories judged under the new system.
Meanwhile, even educators whose districts fared well under the new system criticized it as misleading and too narrowly focused on results of standardized tests.
Both Clear Creek and Friendswood school districts earned A ratings on the state’s new A-F system, which is meant to replace the previous system of giving schools ratings of either “met standard” or “improvement required.”
Statewide, 121 districts earned overall A ratings, 334 earned overall B ratings, 232 earned overall C ratings, 46 earned overall D ratings and nine earned overall F ratings, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The two local districts received overall ratings while the others didn’t because of a provision that exempted districts in Hurricane Harvey’s path from the assessment unless they earned an A rating, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for Friendswood.
More than 90 districts and charter schools fell under the Harvey provision, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Despite earning As, however, officials with both districts said the system needed to be reworked.
“I want you to know we see accountability as much more than a single grade based on the STAAR assessment,” Friendswood Superintendent Thad Roher said.
A district’s overall rating is determined by how it performed in three different overall areas — student achievement, school progress and closing achievement gaps among various groups of students.
But education officials have criticized the grades as overly dependent on standardized test results.
“We believe in a strong accountability system, however, the new A-F system is a complex, punitive system that primarily represents standardized testing, reducing results into a single letter grade,” Patti Hanssard, an assistant superintendent at Santa Fe ISD, said.
While the majority of Galveston County districts didn’t receive a final overall rating for the 2017-18 academic year, they did receive ratings in specific categories.
Santa Fe received a D rating for school progress and academic growth, F ratings for relative performance and closing the gaps, and a C rating for student achievement.
“Santa Fe ISD experienced several catastrophic events in the 2017-18 school year,” Hanssard said. “As a result, students missed 25 state approved instructional days, which equates to more than a month of teaching and learning.”
Dickinson received C ratings for school progress, academic growth and relative performance, and D ratings for closing the gaps and student achievement.
Galveston received C ratings for student achievement, academic growth and closing the gaps, and B ratings for school progress and relative performance.
The district did see improvements as none of its schools are on an improvement list, Galveston ISD Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
“This is the first accountability report since 2009 without a GISD campus identified for improvement,” Moulton said.
Hitchcock received D ratings for student achievement and closing the gaps, and C ratings for school progress, academic growth and relative performance.
Texas City received C ratings for student achievement, school progress, academic growth and relative performance, and a D rating for closing the gaps.
“We’ve had some obstacles with only being two years into annexation and having to close three schools and relocate 1,600 students due to Hurricane Harvey,” said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district. “Considering those two factors, the C rating is a little more palatable at this point in time.”
High Island, as a single-campus district, did not receive a letter grade, but instead “met standard,” according to the Texas Education Agency.
