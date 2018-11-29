GALVESTON
A proposed agreement between the city and Park Board of Trustees has leaders at odds and is raising questions about the origins and legal sovereignty of a board that for more than 50 years has overseen island tourism initiatives and administered millions of dollars in hotel occupancy taxes.
City staff members last month gave the park board staff a draft of the proposed interlocal agreement, a contract between public bodies. The document caused confusion and inspired indignation among park board officials who see it as an undue and perhaps illegal intrusion into their authority.
The document is an effort to clarify and consolidate several other agreements made since the park board’s creation in 1963, city officials said. But park board staff members worry it would weaken their organization’s authority and cause confusion about what the park board is and isn’t.
After a series of rhetorical clashes, both city council members and park board trustees agree language in the proposed agreement is confusing and must be clarified.
There seems to be little agreement, however, about the core question — whether the park board should be more subordinate to the city, like a department would be, or whether it’s meant to be mostly autonomous and in some ways beyond city control.
The dispute has both blocs parsing decades-old and much amended legal texts in search of original intent.
“We are a separate government,” said Carla Cotropia, the park board’s attorney. “There’s confusion that we are some type of department of the city. That is not accurate.”
Some city leaders, however, disagree with that assessment, at least to a degree.
“They may not be the city itself, but they are deriving their authority from the city and they are deriving their duties because the city contracted for them to do it,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Unlike the city, which gets sales and property taxes from residents, the park board is funded partly through hotel occupancy taxes, which come from overnight hotel stays, Cotropia said.
Those taxes amounted to more than $12 million, about 43 percent, of the park board’s $28 million budget last year, according to board budget documents.
This money pays for beach cleaning and patrol and tourism promotion, duties tasked to the park board upon its creation by city ordinance in 1963. Voters supported the board at the ballot box earlier that year, after the state legislature in 1962 authorized the creation of an organization overseen by nine city council-appointed trustees to lure visitors to the island.
The legislation allowed Gulf Coast cities with more than 60,000 people to vote for a board with authority to operate and maintain public parks placed under its jurisdiction, according to legislative documents.
A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, a state senator at the time, led the effort to pass the legislation.
Schwartz died in August, but his son Richard remembers his father’s commitment to the legislation.
“My father believed that the park board was meant to be independent of the city,” Richard Schwartz said. “We were talking about this before he passed.”
Schwartz had represented interests of Galveston hoteliers who were paying fees to the Galveston Chamber of Commerce to lure tourists to the island, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“Many in the hotel industry felt the money was not being used in the way it was intended,” Barnett said. “The main purpose of the park board was advocating for tourism and beach maintenance.”
But since then, questions have arisen about exactly where the line between the park board and city lies.
The city doesn’t have to approve the park board budget. Attorneys from both entities said the financial departments are completely separate.
An ordinance passed last year required the park board to obtain city council approval expenditures on city assets of more than $125,000. This was meant to give the city more oversight of activity on city assets, city officials said.
The 1963 ordinance creating the park board awarded the entity authority to manage and control certain city assets, such as Stewart Beach and R.A. Apffel Park, according to city ordinance.
Clarifying about half a dozen ordinances such as this is the purpose of the draft interlocal agreement, Yarbrough said.
These later agreements designated management to the park board, Barnett said.
“The rules of management, so to speak, were created by ordinance later, not in the original legislation,” Barnett said. “The authorizing legislation didn’t get into those details, just the overarching responsibilities.”
The city could resume operation of those assets, if it so chose, because the existing interlocals aren’t perpetual, Barnett said.
Understanding how the park board runs these city assets is a main reason for the interlocal agreement, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said. Brown also is a park board trustee.
“For so many years, for a number of varied reasons, the city did not have an understanding and knowledge of city-owned assets not only at the park board,” Brown said.
The document doesn’t intend to impose expenditure micromanagement, Brown said.
But the park board contends it already provides sufficient transparency, Spencer Priest, chairman of the park board, said.
“For anyone to say that they don’t know how tourism development’s spending money, I don’t know how to help them because they have representation and we publish all of those documents online,” Priest said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.