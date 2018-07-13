The case of a League City man accused of beating his stepdaughter to death will enter its second week, prosecutors said.
A Galveston County jury Monday will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of Evan David Nolan, 28, who is facing his second trial after a February mistrial, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said.
Nolan is accused of beating Whitney Williams, 6, to death while he was watching her and his 1-year-old daughter in 2016 in the family’s apartment.
After the first trial, a Galveston County grand jury re-indicted Nolan on a murder charge on June 19, court records show.
Proving someone is guilty of capital murder requires showing that person intentionally or knowingly killed a child, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
With first-degree murder, prosecutors have to show that someone committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, either intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence, Poole said.
First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of five to 99 years, or life, while capital murder carries an automatic life sentence.
Defense attorneys in both trials have shifted suspicion to the child’s mother, Brithony Williams.
A League City police officer driving to work the evening of Aug. 17, 2016, spotted a motorist driving recklessly and stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Brithony Williams got out of the vehicle carrying her unconscious daughter, police said.
Emergency medical personnel attempted CPR on the girl before taking her to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and later to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she died the next day.
Williams initially told detectives a baby sitter had been watching her children, but she could not provide police with a phone number, according to police affidavits.
Williams told police the baby sitter had called her at work to tell her Whitney had suffered a seizure and hit her head, according to the affidavits.
Closing arguments are set for 9 a.m. Monday, Shawhan said.
