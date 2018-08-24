Late August will mark the one-year anniversary since Hurricane Harvey arrived in Friendswood, dropping more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the community and flooding more than 2,400 homes.
For some, the months since the storm have passed by relatively quickly, while for others, such as John Maisel, the devastation still seems much more real, he said.
Meanwhile, city officials and a group of dedicated residents have spent the year discussing how to prevent future flooding and implementing new rules they argue could improve the situation.
The council closed those talks in early August by approving new flood mapping for the city, which is divided into three portions.
Friendswood will go by preliminary 2018 Federal Emergency Management Agency mapping for the Galveston County portion of the city, while much of the Harris County portion of the city will remain under 2017 mapping, officials said. Some of the city in Harris County west of Dixie Farm Road will fall under 2007 preliminary maps, City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
“We have been fighting for months to get the flood maps updated,” said Connie Ratisseau, a Friendswood resident.
City officials considered the changes for months because they didn’t want to hurt residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Harvey and were hoping to rebuild, Councilman Carl Gustafson said.
Because the preliminary maps haven’t officially been adopted by the emergency management agency, they will only affect new developments, officials said.
This won’t increase your insurance rate, Mayor pro tem Steve Rockey said.
In the months since the storm, city officials have made a concerted effort to control development, especially in flood-prone areas.
“We might as well put up a sign as you’re coming into Friendswood that says, ‘Hi, welcome to Friendswood. It is prone to flooding and you should buy flood insurance,’” Councilwoman Sally Branson said.
The city council in July unanimously rejected Friendswood Healthcare Center’s request to rezone part of its property to meet requirements for rebuilding permits, citing safety.
One resident of the facility, Ronald Lee Zaring, 82, died during the evacuation.
Zaring was taken from the building Aug. 27 but died Aug. 29 while being transported to a medical facility in Huntsville.
Parts of the skilled nursing facility were only about 100 feet from Mary’s Creek, which left its banks and flooded the building, officials said.
While some of the changes could help the community moving forward, for residents such as Maisel, there’s still much work left to do.
Maisel’s home, between Stevenson Park and Friendswood City Park near Cowart Creek, filled with 6 feet of water during Hurricane Harvey, he said.
“It hits you in the gut, seeing something you poured your heart and soul into like this,” Maisel said.
The home was insured, but it flooded once before during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 and emergency management officials could buy out the home, he said.
So, he waits, he said.
“If the FEMA buyout doesn’t work, I’ll have to start a GoFundMe page,” he said. “I have insurance, but it’s still going to cost.”
Maisel currently splits his living time between a trailer that he purchased on the property and a second home in Huntsville, he said.
Maisel spent about $21,500 just cleaning out the home after Harvey hit, he said.
Friendswood officials estimate the damage from Harvey to be near $82.7 million citywide.
Friendswood officials report that Harvey flooded or damaged 2,711 houses to varying degrees. Of those homes, 2,410 were single-family residences while 301 were in multifamily units, city officials said.
Friendswood issued 2,000 building permits after Harvey for repairs and rebuilding, city staff said.
Of the 2,711 damaged homes, 120 had substantial damage, as did three businesses.
Officials identified 44 properties as candidates for buyouts, city staff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.