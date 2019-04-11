A new elementary school and a middle school gym to be built in La Marque over the next year will be named for two prominent La Marque public school supporters.
A new kindergarten to fifth grade elementary school on Bayou Road will be named the Jimmy Hayley Elementary School.
Hayley, who died in 2016, was president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for 27 years, served on the La Marque school board, was a La Marque High School graduate and “the ultimate cougar fan,” district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Jimmy Hayley Elementary School, along with Simms Elementary and La Marque Middle schools, will all be financed with money from a bond issue voters approved in May.
The two elementary schools are expected to be built over the next year and ready for students by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Construction on the middle school won’t begin until the elementary schools are completed.
The gym at La Marque Middle School will be named after Ralph C. Allen, formerly a coach in the La Marque district and a community member best known as someone who, during the 1960s and ‘70s, worked to ensure that La Marque schools were integrated successfully and peacefully.
“This happened because of community input and requests made to the facilities naming committee,” Tortorici said. The committee brought a resolution to the board recommending both names and the board approved them by unanimous vote Tuesday.
The Texas City Independent School District annexed La Marque public schools in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.