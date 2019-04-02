Galveston Independent School District stands to have its bill to the state cut by about $9 million next year, if legislators pass school funding reforms up for debate Wednesday in Austin.
If House Bill 3 passes, the school district would pay $9.1 million less in the 2019-2020 school year, according to an analysis by the Texas House Public Education Committee released Monday.
The analysis estimates that Texas City Independent School District would pay $1.7 million less, and that Friendswood Independent School District would pay $905,000 less. Under the reformed system, neither of those two districts would be required to pay into the state's so-called "Robin Hood" school finance system.
Under the current system, school districts that collect large amounts of money from property taxes, relative to their enrollments, are required to send some of that money to lower-revenue districts.
House Bill 3 proposes changes to that system.
All Texas school districts would see their tax rates cut, but would get an increase in the amount of money they get from the state based on student attendance. School districts that pay into recapture would see their payments reduced.
Every school district in the county stands to get an increase in per-student funding. Clear Creek Independent School district, which includes League City and parts of Friendswood and Dickinson, would receive an increase of $260 a student.
The tiny High Island Independent School District, at the east end of Bolivar Peninsula, would receive a $1,700 per student boost.
Local school officials were enthusiastic, but cautious, about the numbers presented in the education committee's estimates, noting there was still plenty of time and opportunity for the proposal to change before the end of the legislative session.
"What we want to make sure is that we can stay true to this basic formula and that there's not an amendment that's put in that can reduce this reduction on recapture," said Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton.
Galveston school officials have long lobbied against the state's school funding system, arguing that Galveston's high property values don't reflect the economic situations of the city's students, about 74 percent of whom are economically disadvantaged.
Margaret Lee, superintendent of business for the Texas City Independent School District, said school finance is "not easy or cut and dry" and that the estimated revenue in the state's assumption don't match the school district's own estimates.
The Texas City school district would benefit from the legislation if it ensures school districts don't have to pay recapture on tax increases approved by voters. The district had not paid into the recapture system until voters approved a rate hike for the 2015-2016 school year, she said.
The current law prohibits recapture on a portion of voter-approved tax increases, but it's capped at a certain amount.
The House of Representatives is scheduled Wednesday to begin debating House Bill 3, and to consider more than 90 proposed amendments. A final vote on the bill could happen Thursday.
If the bill is approved, it will go to the Senate, which already has passed a school funding bill calling for $5,000 pay raises to teachers.
A more comprehensive education bill, Senate Bill 4, has not yet received a hearing, however. The Senate could take up the House's version of the bill and approve it, or amend it further.
