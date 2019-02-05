GALVESTON
Although some worry part of the island’s new bicycle safety law could place a financial hardship on Galvestonians who unknowingly violate the rules and are fined, island cyclists say the extra regulations are welcome protection.
An ordinance the city council passed last month requires drivers to maintain 3 feet from bicycles and slow down while passing.
The new ordinance, scheduled to take effect May 1, also shifts some responsibility to bicyclists by requiring riders to put a red light on the back of their bicycle when riding after dark or face a $50 fine.
That could target people who work night shifts and rely on bicycles to get to and from work, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“I think it places an unfair burden on those who depend on bicycles as their primary form of transportation,” Hardcastle said. “I just feel like it places an unfair burden on their budgets.”
State law already requires cyclists to keep a white light on the front of their bike and a red reflector on the back.
Cost isn’t an issue for bicyclist Harry Spiller, he said.
“Lights are cheaper than life,” Spiller said. “I have no problem with it.”
Spiller has almost been hit while riding his bicycle and is in favor of anything that makes cycling safer, he said.
But the added cost and potential fine could be a challenge for some people who rely on bicycles to get to and from work, said Dennis Byrd, president of Island Famous.
The company owns several restaurants and bars on the island, including The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd.
Many of Byrd’s employees rely on bicycles to get to and from work, he said.
“It is an additional expense that your average hospitality employee would not want to incur,” Byrd said.
But he appreciates the focus on safety, Byrd said.
Jajaun Townsend rides his bike to work at The Spot and already has a red light on the back of his bike.
“I think they’re pretty cheap to come by,” Townsend said.
Most cyclists he knows already have lights on their bikes, he said. As long as people are clearly told where to get the lights, it shouldn’t be a problem for people, Townsend said.
Spreading awareness is also the main concern of Lewis Toussant, director of adult services at Galveston Urban Ministries.
The nonprofit provides community services and provides support to many people who rely on bicycles for transportation.
“What about the ones that are not aware?” Toussant said. “They’re trying to get where they’ve got to go. I would hate to see him get in trouble for something that he didn’t know.”
Jeff Nielsen, owner of Island Bicycle Company, makes sure to inform all his customers about the latest bicycle-related laws, he said.
Lights are fairly cheap and he sells some for under $10, he said.
“Is it a $4 light they can’t buy or a $25,000 doctor bill they can’t pay for?” Nielsen said.
Galveston’s bicycle safety law comes on the heels of several others that have swept the state in the past decade.
While some council members last month expressed concern about educating tourists about the rule, the ordinance could attract some tourists, said Robin Stallings, executive director of Bike Texas.
The organization advocates for bicycle safety.
Many tourists who travel to Texas from the north are used to extensive bicycle networks, Stallings said.
“They’ve been spoiled,” Stallings said. “They’ve had trails for a long time. That’s who we’re competing for.”
Last month, city council members pointed to a need for a public awareness campaign to educate both residents and tourists about the city’s new requirements. Council members also discussed a program that would hand out red lights to people who needed then.
