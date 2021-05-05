Shirlyn Thomas, a pastor at God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries, offers a prayer during a public ceremony celebrating the life of E.R. Johnson, pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and District 1 Councilman, at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort in Galveston on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Johnson died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
Members of the BMA Mass Choir perform a hymn during a public ceremony celebrating the life of E.R. Johnson, pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and District 1 Councilman, at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort in Galveston on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Johnson died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
A woman raises her hand in praise during a public ceremony celebrating the life of E.R. Johnson, pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and District 1 Councilman, at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort in Galveston on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Johnson died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
Norris Burkley Sr., pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, officiates a ceremony celebrating the life of E.R. Johnson, pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and District 1 Councilman, at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort in Galveston on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Johnson died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
Norris Burkley Sr., pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, left, and D. N. Benford Sr., pastor at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, participate in a public ceremony celebrating the life of E.R. Johnson, pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and District 1 Councilman, at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort in Galveston on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Johnson died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
A crowd of community members gathered Wednesday evening in a public ceremony to honor and celebrate the life of E.R. Johnson, a local pastor and District 1 Councilman who died April 28 after complications from heart surgery.
