TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District hired a La Marque High School alumna as the district's new director of development and community relations, and executive director of the district's Foundation for the Future.
The district hired Christina Hall-Payne to lead the district's foundation, which provides grants for unfunded or underfunded educational programs and activities.
Payne is a managing partner at Beanstalk Fundraising and Community Relations, where she has assisted grassroots organizations in reaching success in development and fundraising while increasing the organizations’ visibility, according to the district.
Payne brings a lot of fundraising experience with her, along with experience in grant writing and board relations, Superintendent Rodney Cavness said.
“We are very excited about Mrs. Payne joining our administrative team,” he said. “The Foundation for the Future has been a well-managed and well-oiled machine for many years. We believe Mrs. Payne’s transition into this position will be seamless as she utilizes her skills to continue to move us forward.”
Payne is a 2008 Texas Tech University graduate and earned an MBA from Texas Women's University in 2012, according to the district.
She begins July 12.
